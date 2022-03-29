Can’t get enough great reads? Join our official monthly book club, HuffPost Readable, to get great book suggestions and participate in important discussions with fellow book lovers.

The 2022 Oscars featured its fair share of fashion, entertainment and drama in the form of one lone smack heard round the internet. Viewers also witnessed a historic moment when “CODA,” which stands for “child of deaf adults” and features a predominantly deaf cast, won Best Picture.

The heartwarming film, which streams on Apple TV+, tells of a young girl who is the only hearing person in her family.

Director Sian Heder told the Los Angeles Times that she was eager for audiences to really see deaf people in a film.

“There are so many levels for people to identify with and, for people with no connection, who have never met a deaf person, to see sign language, to see deaf people in normal, day-to-day settings... People think that deaf people are monolithic in terms of how they approach life. And this film bursts that myth,” Heder said.

Whether you, your child or a peer is part of the deaf community, the following books can help your kid develop compassion for other’s abilities and celebrate the differences that make us all unique.

