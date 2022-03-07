Shopping

Everything You Need To Keep Kids Entertained During Long Car Rides

Get ready for summer road trips with toys, books, activities and more to keep toddlers, kids and teens from asking, "Are we there yet?"

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The Good Brigade via Getty Images

Summer road trip season is upon us, and with it, the whines and wails of children who have been cooped up in the backseat of a car for far too long. Whether you’re traveling with babies, toddlers, school-aged children or teens, keeping kids happy and occupied is a vital component of stress-free travel.

Screen time is helpful, but it’s not the only option — especially for small children who can get easily overstimulated. And although nothing beats getting lost in a good old-fashioned book, it’s not an option for those of us who get carsick the second we step into a moving vehicle.

Luckily, there are tons of options for parents looking to keep kids entertained during long car rides, from audiobooks to magnetic board games and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A roll-up keyboard
If you have a particularly musical child, get them this PicassoTiles digital keyboard. It hooks up to headphones so everyone else can enjoy peace and quiet while your little one rocks out. It has a recording feature, eight different tones, six educational demo songs and a built-in speaker.
Get it from Amazon for $25.10.
2
Amazon
An audiobook version of 'The Gruffalo'
Audiobooks are a life-saver for kids who love to read but get carsick. "The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler is a classic, and the audiobook is read by the brilliant Imelda Staunton. You definitely want to add it to your collection.
Get it from Amazon for free with an Audible trial.
3
Amazon
A travel-sized Guess Who game
Keep a travel Guess Who handy for any and all vacations, flights and road trips. It's an iconic game from Hasbro that the whole family can enjoy.
Get it from Amazon for $25.55.
4
Amazon
An Amazon Fire 7 tablet for kids
If your kid is itching for their own tablet, consider the Amazon Fire 7. Strong parental controls mean your kid will be safe while navigating apps like Netflix or accessing books, videos, games and audiobooks via Amazon Kids+.
Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
5
Amazon
A doodle book set
This Svance doodle book kit is a road trip must-have. It includes 10 pages to doodle on with 10 different colored pens. There are three pages for color painting, two transparent pages for tracing and five blank pages for free drawing. It also comes with a guide booklet and pocket attached to the book so kids don't lose their markers.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
6
Amazon
A paint-by-sticker book
Workman Publishing has all kinds of sticker books, including this cool outer space-themed option. It's a great way to keep busy without making a huge mess. If you have an older kid or young teen, there are also more complicated sticker books that will keep their hands busy and minds engaged.
Get it from Amazon for $7.50.
7
GameStop
A Nintendo Switch
If you have a video game lover on your hands, this Nintendo Switch is going to save the day. It can be used anywhere, anytime — and the wide variety of games available these days cater to every age and personal preference.
Get it from Game Stop for $299.
8
Amazon
A game of Simon
Throw it back to the Simon challenges of your childhood with this compact version from Hasbro. Kids and teens can play alone or with others, making it a convenient car toy that requires brain power and is a healthy distraction.
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
9
Amazon
A kid-proof digital camera
Seckton's digital camera allows kids to document their own adventures, giving them a sense of autonomy and creativity. It'll also keep them busy as they capture passing landscapes from the comfort of their car seat.
Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
10
Amazon
A car-friendly activity tray
Lusso Gear's travel tray has an array of pockets to stash cards, games, food and more. The tray is a dry-erase board that doubles as a snack table, so your child will have everything they need at arm's reach.
Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
11
Amazon
A travel journal
Created especially for kids ages 6 to 9, Rob Taylor's "The Ultimate Travel Journal for Kids" is packed with journaling prompts, activities, crossword puzzles, scavenger hunts and much more. Best of all, it can be used for up to four different trips.
Get it from Amazon for $7.50.
12
Amazon
A magnetic doodle board
Throw it back to your own childhood with Sgile's magnetic drawing board. It displays four different colors so that your kid can create vivid pieces of art, then erase and start over when it's finished.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13
Amazon
A three-in-one magnetic travel game case
How perfect is this three-in-one chess, checkers and backgammon set from Kaile? The magnetic board makes it possible to play in the bumpiest of conditions, and it comes with a folding case for easy cleanup.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
