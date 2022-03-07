The Good Brigade via Getty Images

Summer road trip season is upon us, and with it, the whines and wails of children who have been cooped up in the backseat of a car for far too long. Whether you’re traveling with babies, toddlers, school-aged children or teens, keeping kids happy and occupied is a vital component of stress-free travel.

Screen time is helpful, but it’s not the only option — especially for small children who can get easily overstimulated. And although nothing beats getting lost in a good old-fashioned book, it’s not an option for those of us who get carsick the second we step into a moving vehicle.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are tons of options for parents looking to keep kids entertained during long car rides, from audiobooks to magnetic board games and more.