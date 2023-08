A classic Play-Doh kit

Last but certainly not least: Play-Doh. It’s truly great for all ages (even as an adult, it’s hard not to get in on the action), affordable enough to stock up on (as you’ll need replacements when the clay inevitably dries out and/or turns an inscrutable shade of brown from over-mixing), and available in a slew of colors and play kits to satisfy even the pickiest kids. There are so many options to choose from , but we suggest diving in with this classic starter kit , which has all the colors and tools you’ll need for an impromptu activity that will occupy kids for hours.