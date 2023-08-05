ShoppingParenting KidsCrafts

Kids' Crafts And Activity Kits To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Target has some amazing ways to keep back-to-schoolers busy (and caregivers sane) as summer winds down.
Elmer's "gue" <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64cd2abde4b0560dda031f89&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Felmer-39-s-gue-1-5lb-deep-gue-sea-premade-slime-kit-with-mix-ins%2F-%2FA-82809517%2523lnk%3Dsametab" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slime" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64cd2abde4b0560dda031f89" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64cd2abde4b0560dda031f89&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Felmer-39-s-gue-1-5lb-deep-gue-sea-premade-slime-kit-with-mix-ins%2F-%2FA-82809517%2523lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">slime</a>
If you’ve been entertaining kids all summer, congrats — it’s almost back-to-school time. You’re so close! And you deserve a break. For these final few weeks of the season, feel free to turn off your brain and turn your attention to the list below.

If you’re looking for a screen-free activity or two to help you through the home stretch of summer, we found a slew of creative projects at Target that are sure to kill an afternoon or two with your little one. Hot tip: Most of these also make great rainy and snow day activities, so stock up.

Paint-your-own ceramics kits in a variety of themes
Paint-your-own projects are always dependable time fillers, and Target’s top-rated selection is truly plentiful. In addition to the dinosaur set pictured here, you can also get a unicorn, a rocket ship, wooden vehicles, a tea set, and flowers. (There are even paint-your-own rock kits here and here — which we’re particularly fond of, since you can find and paint your own rocks when the kit supplies run out.)
$15 at Target
A stack of light-sensitive paper
We still think sun prints are super cool, and we’re betting your kiddos will, too. Mondo Llama’s DIY sun print kit comes with bug and butterfly stencils for printing, but we also suggest foraging for your own supplies in nature. Not only does this encourage little ones to explore the world around them, but we think they’ll be even prouder of prints made with their own found objects. Bonus: This is also a science project (remember photosynthesis?), so it doubles as a learning opportunity!
$5 at Target
A DIY kit for creating your own suncatchers
Customers love Target's house brand Mondo Llama (there’s a reason it's featured so heavily on this list), and their Create-Your-Own kits are no exception. In addition to the Sun Print kit listed above, they also make a Suncatchers kit (pictured here), Wind Chimes kit, and Magnets kit.
$5 at Target
A classic tie-dye kit
A no-brainer in warm weather, tie dye is an outdoor (or indoor, if you’re brave) activity that the whole family can enjoy. Mondo Llama’s non-toxic Give It A Swirl kit makes it extra easy, with 8 pre-packaged color bottles (just add water and shake to activate the dye); rubber bands; tips and tricks for creating unique designs; and gear like plastic gloves, aprons, and drop cloths to protect skin and surfaces.
$10 at Target
A kit for creating marbled paper
For older (ie, less spill-prone) kids, these clever paint projects are sure to please. The Paper Marbling Kit pictured here comes with watercolor paper, ink, droppers, combs, and everything else they’ll need to create one-of-a-kind marbled masterpieces. In addition, the Kickin’ Kaleidoscope Paint Pouring kit has canvases, paints, and glitter for making unique works of art reminiscent of an intergalactic oil slick. If your kiddo is particularly paint-obsessed, we also suggest any of Mondo Llama’s paint-by-numbers projects.
$15 at Target
A 91-piece kit with drawing tools and a carrying case
If your kiddos are eager to get creative in general (and you’re looking for a project that doesn’t require close supervision or significant post-activity clean-up), you can’t go wrong with good ol' pens and paper. There are lots of ways to go with this (like this and this), but Mondo Llama’s 91-piece Go Go Studio mixed media art kit is a real stand-out: It comes with a rainbow of paints, pastels, pencils, and markers, plus a convenient carrying case to keep it all together. “It’s impressive, let’s just say that,” says one reviewer. Throw in a sturdy sketchbook, and you're good to go.
$25 at Target
A tub of Elmer’s “gue” slime
Slime is still all the rage these days, so we’d be remiss to leave it off our list. Target has plenty of options, but we really love Elmer’s giant tubs, which come in both 1.5-pound and 3-pound varieties. They both include pre-made slime, and a range of slime-friendly add-ins to play with. They’re also safe, non-toxic, and recommended for ages 3 and up.
1.5-pounds: $10.99 at Target
A classic Play-Doh kit
Last but certainly not least: Play-Doh. It’s truly great for all ages (even as an adult, it’s hard not to get in on the action), affordable enough to stock up on (as you’ll need replacements when the clay inevitably dries out and/or turns an inscrutable shade of brown from over-mixing), and available in a slew of colors and play kits to satisfy even the pickiest kids. There are so many options to choose from, but we suggest diving in with this classic starter kit, which has all the colors and tools you’ll need for an impromptu activity that will occupy kids for hours.
$16.99 at Target
