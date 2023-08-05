If you’ve been entertaining kids all summer, congrats — it’s almost back-to-school time. You’re so close! And you deserve a break. For these final few weeks of the season, feel free to turn off your brain and turn your attention to the list below.
If you’re looking for a screen-free activity or two to help you through the home stretch of summer, we found a slew of creative projects at Target that are sure to kill an afternoon or two with your little one. Hot tip: Most of these also make great rainy and snow day activities, so stock up.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Paint-your-own ceramics kits in a variety of themes
2
A stack of light-sensitive paper
3
A DIY kit for creating your own suncatchers
4
A classic tie-dye kit
5
A kit for creating marbled paper
6
A 91-piece kit with drawing tools and a carrying case
7
A tub of Elmer’s “gue” slime
8
A classic Play-Doh kit