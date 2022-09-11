19 A+ Products For Packing Back-To-School Lunches

Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A leak-proof, dishwasher-safe bento lunch box
Promising review:
"I bought three of these so that I could easily pack my kids’ school lunches and WOW, I love them so much! The serving sizes are perfect, they are relatively easy to clean (the removable tray is dishwasher safe for the top rack), and I swear my kids are eating more well-balanced meals just because of the fun presentation. If you need an extra compartment, just put in a cupcake liner and make your own (see photo). I also love that I am no longer washing multiple little Tupperware containers nor am I going through boxes of small sandwich bags. These are environmentally friendly, super cute, and so functional! I LOVE them!" — Kayla
A spacious insulated lunch bag to perfectly fit Bento-style lunchboxes or containers
Promising review:
"This lunch bag is exactly what I have been searching for! I needed a bag for my 5-year-old that would fit his Bentgo box plus his water bottle but at the same time not to big and bulky. This bag met my packing needs perfectly with even a little extra room to spare for an extra snack as well as an outside pocket. I love that there are also multiple ways to carry this lunch bag." —Keith Gonzalez
A four-pack of slim ice packs
Promising review:
"These have worked great for my kid's school lunches. Works well in an insulated lunch bag to keep food chilled. The coolers are still cold to the touch when I take them out of my daughter's lunch box after she returns home from school. The thin size is perfect for not taking up too much space. I've had them for a few months, have sent one in school lunches everyday, and I have not had any problems with leaking." — abh17
An ingenious sandwich sealer
Promising review:
"These have been a GAME CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them. I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" — Katherine Smaczniak
A two-pack of truly spill-proof Contigo water bottles
Promising review:
"These are great cups, we now have five of these for the kids lunches and I've never had one leak. They are easy for the kids to use and are the perfect size for their lunch bags."
— burnem79
A vacuum-insulated stainless-steel food thermos
Promising review:
"I tried other thermos containers for our kids to send them hot lunches and they NEVER kept good hot past an hour. I decided to give the Mira food jar a try after reading good reviews. The day I got it, I put it to work. I put very hot water in the container for about 15 minutes. Then I put in hot oatmeal. After five hours, the oatmeal's temperature was still over 100 degrees! This is far better than the thermos containers I have. I ordered another one." — K. Campbell
A pack of reusable silicone baking cups to corral itsy bitsy portions of fruit, veggies and snacks
Promising review:
"I specifically bought these to use in bento boxes for my kids for their lunches. Four of them fit perfectly into the large compartment of the lunch box containers which is perfect for portioning fruit, veggies, and helpings of whatever their main meal is for the day. My kids love them, and so do their teachers. Have gotten many compliments on their lunches using this combo. I rinse them out and throw them in the top rack of my dishwasher and have been using the same set for almost FOUR years now! No smell, no bad taste."— Amazon customer
A TikTok-famous grape cutter
Promising review:
"Who buys a grape cutter? Well, a working mom with a toddler! This makes lunch prep so quick and easy!! I recommend to every mom I meet!! 🤗" — Danielle
An apple corer and cutter that'll pop out 16 snackable slices with just a push of a button
Promising review:
"Good for anyone who cares for children! I love this thing! Makes preparing lunches and snacks so much faster! It was hard to find this size, but my kids prefer the smaller apple slices and this works great. Just center over the apple and push down, when it gets close to the bottom flip the gray part under it, set it on the counter and push down. Perfect apple slices pop out easily! " — mom of 3 busy kids
A pack of funny joke cards to slip into your munchkin's lunchbox
Promising review:
"My kids love these and I purposefully don't read the cards before putting them in the lunch boxes so that they can come home and tell me the jokes. The cards are sturdy and the perfect lunch box size! They are bright, colorful, and in age-appropriate wording and themes." — IHeartAmazonPrime
A set of mini reusable skewers so you can create appealing and colorful fruit kabobs
Promising review:
"Elevate packing lunches! My kids and I both love these food picks!! I use them in place of packing utensils for lunches. They are long enough to layer foods as a skewer (we regularly use them for cheese and salami with crackers on the side, fruit skewers, and noodle, olive, cherry tomato skewers). They also work great to pack in place of a tooth pick. They are not super sharp, but pointy enough to easily puncture food. To clean, I simply place with silverware in the dishwasher. So easy! I highly recommend!" — Jenna Caldwell
A pack of animal-shaped food picks
Promising review:
"As a pediatric feeding therapist, these picks are an amazing way to make food fun and get those picky eaters to try or at least pay attention to new foods!" — LGS
A cutter set so you can turn fruits, veggies, and sandwiches into enticing shapes
The sandwich cutter set comes with four large sandwich cutters and seven small vegetable cutters. The four sandwich cutters are a dinosaur-shaped sandwich cutter, a Mickey-shaped sandwich cutter, a heart-shaped sandwich cutter, and a star-shaped sandwich cutter. The small vegetable cutters are shaped like flowers, dinosaur, star, and heart.Promising review:
"Perfect for bento lunches!!! Love these! I make bento lunches for my little one and she loves that her sandwiches and fruit are fun and bite size!" — Michael Grimaud
A rapid egg cooker if your kids request eggs for lunch literally every day
Promising review:
"I use this to quickly and perfectly boil eggs for my picky 9-year-old son who takes one in his school lunch every day. I haven’t used its other features, but if they work as well as this one, I’d have to say it is a pretty great product. The color is great too!" — Kimberlyn Glynn
A set of reusable food pouches that'll make sugar-filled store-bought pouches a distant memory
These reusable pouches have an extra wide zipper opening at the bottom making them easy to fill.Promising review:
"These pouches are wonderful! I bought the large size and they work for all my kids ages 1–10 years. The little one gets his purees and the older ones use it in their lunch bags for anything from porridge to yogurts to smoothies. I love that they are reusable and are super easy to fill with a funnel. As for the cleaning, yes it can get all dried and caked on after several hours in a lunch bag but I just leave them to soak in hot water and soap and then clean with a brush. I leave them to dry semi open and there are usually no lingering smells but when needed, I will rinse in vinegar to get them perfectly fresh smelling. Great product!"— NT
A reusable, eco-friendly sandwich wrap
Promising review:
"Purchased for my kids for their lunches at school, to replace aluminum foil and plastic bags. Has been a great transition. We are doing our part, and the product holds up great! Looking forward to purchasing more for home use as well." — joe stokes
An iridescently adorable stainless-steel silverware set
The set includes four forks, four spoons, and four knives.Promising review:
"I bought these to pack in my first grader's lunches. I love them, they’re a good size for kids’ hands and they wash well." — Janell Foltz
A cute heart-shaped mini waffle maker
This little gadget weighs less than a pound, heats up quickly and also comes in handy for making hash browns, paninis and biscuits!Promising review:
"I bought this about a year and a half ago and completely forgot about it in the back of my pantry. Well, since we're all in quarantine, I've been doing some cleaning and I stumbled across my little waffle iron. I decided to finally give it a try and made a half dozen waffles, and I have to say, this thing worked great and cleaning wasn't difficult at all! Obvious tip: use the slightest bit of cooking oil spray (Pam) and the waffles come out perfect every time!" — Tom M.
A spiralizer so you can sneak veggies into your munchkin's lunches without them suspecting a thing
Promising review:
"Great way to make my kids eat their veggies! we have fun making the spirals and the kids absolutely love it. They ask me to pack 'twirls' for lunch."— Mother of Dragon Breath