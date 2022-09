19 A+ Products For Packing Back-To-School Lunches

A set of reusable food pouches that'll make sugar-filled store-bought pouches a distant memory

These reusable pouches have an extra wide zipper opening at the bottom making them easy to fill."These pouches are wonderful! I bought the large size and they work for all my kids ages 1–10 years. The little one gets his purees and the older ones use it in their lunch bags for anything from porridge to yogurts to smoothies. I love that they are reusable and are super easy to fill with a funnel. As for the cleaning, yes it can get all dried and caked on after several hours in a lunch bag but I just leave them to soak in hot water and soap and then clean with a brush. I leave them to dry semi open and there are usually no lingering smells but when needed, I will rinse in vinegar to get them perfectly fresh smelling. Great product!"— NT