Kids May Be At Risk Of Post-Traumatic Stress From Coronavirus. Here's How To Spot It.

Children may be at risk of post-traumatic stress linked to the pandemic, a new report warns, as some are having vivid nightmares related to the virus.

The report, from the Childhood Trust, states that children and young people are reporting higher instances of depression, anxiety and loneliness compared to older counterparts. “They are worried about contracting the virus, spreading it to their family members and losing loved ones,” the report says.

It notes that those who are also experiencing hunger and food insecurity due to school closures are likely to be among the worst affected, as are young care givers.

“Current social distancing measures enforced on children because of Covid-19 are likely to increase the risk of depression and probably anxiety, as well as possible post-traumatic stress,” clinical psychologist Maria Loades said in the report.

So how can you tell if your child is at risk of long-term problems?

Children can show a range of different signs of stress or anxiety and we shouldn’t only be worried about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – defined as an anxiety disorder caused by frightening or distressing events – says child psychologist Amanda Gummer, founder of Good Play Guide.

“General signs include irrational fears of things they used to be happy doing and being susceptible to emotional outbursts including tears or anger,” she told HuffPost UK. “They may be clingier than usual, suffering separation anxiety.”

Clinical psychologist Camilla Rosan, program lead at the Mental Health Foundation, previously told HuffPost UK signs of PTSD in children may also include an increased heart rate, sweating, rapid breathing and changes in appetite.

Your child might become preoccupied with thoughts or images of an event or start experiencing nightmares and worrying it will happen again. “You may notice they’re less able to concentrate or become easily distracted,” she said. Younger children might instead tell you they have a headache or stomachache, added Rosan. And regressive behaviors are common, “such as a resurgence of bedwetting or thumb-sucking.”

There may be long-lasting impacts for all children, said Gummer, but PTSD is usually associated with a specific traumatic event. Therefore children who have lost someone close, been strictly quarantined, or been severely affected by the crisis are considered most at risk.

“The most important thing is to try and keep lines of communication open and ensure children have trusted adults they can talk to,” said Gummer. “In severe cases, professional help may be needed, but there’s lots parents can do to reduce children’s anxieties and hopefully prevent things from escalating.”

It’s important your children know their feelings are valid. Try to give them space and the opportunity to open up to you by planning an activity together such as a game or baking – or go for a walk together where they lead the conversation.

“They may not open up straight away, but by making sure they know you have the time for them, are happy to listen and will try and empathize and not judge, they will be more likely to talk to you about their feelings over time,” Gummer added. “Try and avoid asking too many direct questions – if it feels like an interview or interrogation, they’ll be more inclined to stay quiet.”

If you’re worried about self harm or if your child’s behavior is having a serious or sustained impact on their ability to engage with normal family life, it may be time to seek professional help.