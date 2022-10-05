Shopping
Parenting SleepHome Decor

This Celestial Night Light Has Glowing Reviews From Parents

While we can't guarantee it will get your kids to bed any faster, this $20 Target lamp casts a soothing glow that has reviewers raving.

A starry globe light from Pillowfort, available at Target.
Target
A starry globe light from Pillowfort, available at Target.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Enjoying a calm, tantrum-free and (relatively) quick bedtime is a universal goal for most parents of young kids. As a mom to a toddler and a 16-month old, I’m always personally on the hunt for tips, tricks, and products that will make my daughters’ bedtime routines something to look forward to — and a big part of that is ensuring that their sleeping environment feels welcoming and even a little bit magical. Therefore, when I spotted this charming night light at Target during a recent perusal of new arrivals, I stopped to take a closer look.

White: $20 at Target

Part of the red-dot retailer’s Pillowfort label — the same collection of kid-friendly home goods that brought us an affordable dupe of the pricy and slightly scandalous Nugget couch — the globe-shaped ceramic lamp measures about 6 inches in diameter and is dotted with repeating cutout stars that scatter a gentle, celestial pattern in the light’s orbit. With a low brightness of 5 watts, it struck me as the perfect “falling asleep” lamp that would illuminate the room enough to tell stories or sing lullabies without preventing a sleepy child from drifting off.

The lamp’s soothing appearance aside, the customer feedback on the accent piece was, in a word, glowing. With a 4.4-star rating and over 400 reviews, it seemed that parents shopping at Target were uniformly pleased with the night light’s effects. “I’ve had this nightlight for almost a year,” wrote reviewer Ashley. “The original bulb still works and it provides a nice, soft light. The stars aren’t extremely defined once the lights are turned out, but that doesnt bother me. My 16 month old is currently into trying to sing “twinkle twinkle little star” and we rock in his chair while he looks at the star lights at bedtime. We love it.” The lamp is available in two dramatic colors: a cloud-like white and a moody, dramatic blue that’s actually evocative of the night sky.

A starry globe light from Pillowfort, available at Target.
Target
A starry globe light from Pillowfort, available at Target.
Navy: $20 at Target

It would appear that the light isn’t just intended for children. A reviewer named Kate described buying it for her fur-baby: “My cat is getting older and she spends a lot of time by herself on my bed in the evenings. I didn’t want her just hanging out in the dark alone all the time, so I looked for a unique, ambient, glowing lamp to brighten up the room a little. This little lamp is perfect. It’s not too bright and provides a nice warm glow. It’s also unique looking. Just what I was looking for. My cat seems to like the ambiance.”


A few reviewers mentioned that the ceramic globe is breakable, so exercise caution as you would with anything you’d use around small children. Others advised that a distinct star pattern could only be seen when the light was placed very close to a wall. Overall, customers find that it’s a pleasing piece of home decor that’s suitable for any age. As reviewer Hev2 wrote: “Me and my daughter are both obsessed. It’s the perfect amount of light and the stars scatter across the walls and ceiling but isn’t too bright. Love.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hatch Restore

The Best Sunrise Alarm Clocks For Early Mornings

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A ‘Breastaurant’ In The Age Of ‘My Body, My Choice’

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven’t Seen A Million Times

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Work/Life

What To Say When You Catch A Colleague Staring At Your Chest

Parenting

Your Breast Milk Color Can Vary. Here’s What It Means.

Home & Living

5 Habits That Have Been Wiped Out By The Internet

Relationships

Is It Really All That Normal To Feel 'Normal Marital Hatred'?

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Shopping

This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Shopping

Kris Jenner Works Hard, But These 34 Products Work Harder

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here's What He Wants Everyone To Know

Shopping

How I Shop For Bras As A Non-Binary Person

Shopping

6 Products That Helped Me Endure Painful Breastfeeding

Shopping

Smut Books Are Taking Over TikTok And It's Just As Sexy As It Sounds

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Shopping

I'm Obsessed With Halloween And Here's What You Need If You Are Too

Shopping

Dermatologist-Recommended Probiotic Skin Care Products (And How They Work)

Wellness

New Heart-Health Study Gives Reason To Drink Multiple Cups Of Coffee Per Day

Food & Drink

10 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Grocery Store

Wellness

Love Decorating For Fall? You Might Be A Happier Person. Here's Why.

Shopping

Psychologists Explain Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Shopping

It's Never –– And We Mean Never –– Too Early To Order An Advent Calendar

Shopping

From Linen Sheets To Cowboy Boots, Here’s What Our Editors Bought In September

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop

Wellness

How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

Shopping

These Under-$350 Laptops Are Ideal For Everyday Computing

Parenting

This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

The One Thing That Might Be Missing From Your Walking And Exercise Routines

Wellness

If You Just Had COVID, Here's When To Get The New Booster Shot

Shopping

The Best Affordable Highly Rated Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

Style & Beauty

Experts Share How To Wash Your Favorite Sweaters Without Totally Ruining Them

Food & Drink

5 Common Mistakes That Explain Why Your Soup Sucks, According To Chefs