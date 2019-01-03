These Kids Were The Most Excited At The Opening Of The 116th Congress

Thursday’s opening of the 116th Congress wasn’t only exciting for newly elected members of the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. There were also plenty of excited kids.

Many of the representatives brought family members to their swearing-in, including children and grandchildren. For newly elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the day was particularly momentous. She was the first politician in 58 years to take back the speaker’s gavel after a previous stint from 2007 to 2011.

Pelosi, the highest-ranking female politician in American history, marked her renaissance by bringing her granddaughter, Bella, who was particularly exuberant. Pelosi’s progeny jumped up and down when the California Democrat voted for herself as speaker.

Nancy Pelosi's granddaughter jumps up and down, holding her grandmother's hand, as the California Democrat votes for herself as the next Speaker of the House. https://t.co/fBg4gwrQf2



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/ddfsk7bjG4 pic.twitter.com/fdoCdsOVdt — ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2019

But Bella wasn’t done. When Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) got up to vote for Pelosi, Bella was there beside her, aggressively clapping and smiling broadly.

this little girl is VERY EXCITED that people are voting for nancy pelosi pic.twitter.com/uApGGuabak — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 3, 2019

Many on Twitter couldn’t help but love Bella’s enthusiasm for her grandmother:

Bella was not the only child making waves during the House session.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) brought her children ― and they brought their dance moves. As one of the first two Muslim women in Congress cast her first vote, her sons dabbed.

Is this the first dab on the House floor?@RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/JyqwJWet8l — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 3, 2019

Later in the day, when Pelosi was gaveling in, she called for her grandchildren and all the other children in the chambers to join her as she took the oath.

WATCH: “I now call the House to order on behalf of all America’s children,” Speaker Pelosi says after taking the oath of office with her grandchildren and other children in the chamber by her side. https://t.co/jJrc24xN5x pic.twitter.com/8x7kukVqV9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 3, 2019

I love the kid who said, "All children!" as they ran up to join Speaker Pelosi. #116thCongress pic.twitter.com/7KUWqeX5yP — Anita_Sarah (@Anita_Sarah) January 3, 2019

