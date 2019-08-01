Out of the mouths of babes.

Late-night TV comedian Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday asked a group of children who they believed should be the next president.

And the general consensus was pretty clear.

“Not Donald Trump,” said one youngster.

“Justin Bieber,” said another. “He’d be better than the one we have right now.”

Singers Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars, basketball legend Michael Jordan and former first lady Michelle Obama were also put forward.

Check out the clip above.