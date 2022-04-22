Persistent dermatological issues can be incredibly discouraging. Troubleshooting various skin care regimens and different products, with or without the guidance of experts, can be overwhelming, frustrating and depressing. Depending on the skin issue, symptoms can manifest for weeks, months or even years, which is taxing emotionally, physically and financially.
One such condition, eczema, is as common as it is confounding. And although there are all kinds of treatments available (and you should definitely talk options with your doctor), there are many children’s skin care products that can be used to treat adult eczema. As a result of their gentle and nourishing formulations, dermatologists often recommend these products to patients of all ages who are suffering from eczema.
Eczema is a catchall term that describes a group of skin conditions characterized by dry, itchy skin, said Dr. Elizabeth Geddes-Bruce of Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas. “The most common form of eczema is atopic dermatitis, which usually begins in childhood and presents as itchy red or pink dry patches of skin on places like the inner elbows and behind the knees,” she explained.
To add to the frustration of dealing with a skin condition, Geddes-Bruce said that the exact cause of eczema isn’t known, though there is very likely a genetic component: “Many individuals who have eczema are missing a protein in their skin that causes the skin barrier to be weaker. Without a strong barrier, it is easy for water to escape and the skin to dry out, and easier for irritants and bacteria to get in and trigger inflammation.”
However, there are a few things you can do to help prevent flare-ups. Geddes-Bruce recommends strengthening the weakened skin barrier by moisturizing more frequently, avoiding irritants and using fragrance-free, hypoallergenic lotions and creams. She noted that it’s important to remember that products marketed as “natural” are not necessarily gentle or safe for eczema-prone skin.
Geddes-Bruce also encourages gentle cleansing to keep the skin free of irritants and germs, and was quick to point out that while too much hot water exposure can dry out the skin, avoiding washing can also trigger flares. It’s all about finding the balance that is right for your skin.
Keep reading for Geddes-Bruce’s robust list of recommendations for gentle and nurturing kids products that are safe to use on eczema for people of all ages. It includes balms, creams and cleansers, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for to treat your skin.
Mustela stelatopia cleansing gel
Made with avocado and sunflower oils, Mustela's stelatopia cleansing gel was formulated for extremely dry, eczema-prone skin. It penetrates parched, itchy skin to help restore the natural moisture barrier and soothe discomfort. It's on the pricier end of the spectrum, but the quality and relief you may get make it worth it a try: It's earned a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association
.
Hello Bello everywhere balm
Hello Bello's hypoallergenic plant-based cream is a vegan and cruelty-free option. It's made with ultra-nourishing coconut oil, shea butter, chamomile and tamanu oil that deeply hydrates the skin. It's rich and creamy while also being free of petrolatum, beeswax, lanolin and synthetic fragrance, which is great if you're looking to avoid those ingredients.
Cerave baby wash and shampoo
Keep delicate skin soft and clean with this two-in-one shampoo and body cleanser from Cerave. Soothing calendula moisturizes and softens sensitive skin, giving you just the right amount of clean without leaving skin dry and stripped.
Aveeno baby daily wash and shampoo
This two-in-one baby cleanser and shampoo from Aveeno is made with natural oat extract that gently soothes skin while cleansing, calming and nourishing delicate skin. It rinses clean without leaving behind any film or irritants that could further inflame the skin, and has a lovely subtle scent.
Cerave baby moisturizing cream
Dermatologists including Geddes-Bruce swear by Cerave products, including this gentle baby moisturizing cream. It's formulated with three essential ceramides that work to improve the skin's barrier, and hyaluronic acid that helps the skin retain moisture and deliver long-lasting hydration. This moisturizer has been awarded a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association
.
Baby Dove hypoallergenic wash
Keep your skin clean and bacteria-free without stripping the moisture barrier with this gentle, nourishing and replenishing body wash from Baby Dove. It is formulated without dyes, parabens, sulfates or phthalates and is ophthalmologist-, dermatologist- and pediatrician-tested.
Eucerin Baby eczema relief body creme
It doesn't get much more nourishing than this rich Eucerin baby cream. It's made with colloidal oatmeal, ceramides and licorice root to deliver deep hydration and relieve dry, itchy skin while protecting and strengthening the skin's moisture barrier.
Earth Mama kids eczema relief cream
Not only does this Earth Mama cream protect skin and relieve irritation and itching, but it also helps to prevent dry skin. It's great for everything from poison ivy to rashes and mild to moderate eczema, is Leaping Bunny-certified
and has a seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association.
Honest Company organic all-purpose balm
This versatile, award-winning balm from Honest Company was designed to help soothe dry, sensitive skin. It's made with certified organic ingredients like sunflower seed, olive and coconut oil along with shea butter, chamomile and calendula. It's a gentle, nourishing balm that's perfect for ailing skin.
Babyganics eczema spot treatment
This Babyganics spot treatment is formulated with colloidal oatmeal and a blend of cold-pressed seed oils that work to calm and soothe inflamed skin. Along with a gentle cleanser and moisturizer, it's set to become a vital part of your eczema regimen.