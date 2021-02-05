Growing up in Indianapolis, Brittany, a biracial college student who asked to use only her first name to protect her privacy, vividly recalls coming to her parents when she was little and telling them she wished she looked more white than Black.

“That one day I told my parents I wanted to be fully white with straight blond hair and blue eyes, and instead of them addressing that topic they just laughed,” she told HuffPost. “I’d say I wished I wasn’t half Black until late high school.”

Her parents’ reaction ― and their general dismissiveness of how her Blackness would impact her life ― made it nearly impossible for Brittany to work through her growing internalized racism.

“I’ve learned it’s extremely important that parents ― especially white parents ― don’t create the mindset of ‘not seeing color,’” she said. “You have to address those differences because if you don’t, you ignore the ingrained racism and colorism in our society. That mindset dismisses different identities and cultures.”

Here’s the right way to respond as a parent

If your child comes to you and says “I wish I were a different race,” the best thing you can do as a parent is to simply hear them out.

“Sometimes our first response as parents is to react but sometimes our children want to be heard and share their feelings. By listening, you validate their feelings,” Douge said.

The goal is to understand their experience and get the context you need in order to thoughtfully respond to specific questions and feelings they’re having, she said.

Resist the urge to interrupt, to quiet their concerns or to correct what they’ve said, noted KaeLyn Rich, a staff writer at Autostraddle.com and a Korean adoptee raised by a white family.

“As a parent now myself, I know our urge is to soothe and protect,” she said. “However, just telling a child they are beautiful or special or perfect the way they are isn’t enough.”

Instead, she said, ask questions and find out where the comment is coming from.

“What’s going on at the root of the internalized racism?” she said.