19 Pairs Of Kids' Shoes With Hundreds (Or Even Thousands) Of 5-Star Reviews

Stylish and lightweight Plae sneakers

"These are the best sneakers. I buy them for my 4- and 2 year-olds every year. I absolutely love all of the vibrant colors and designs. They are incredibly versatile — stylish and super cute with sweats, jeans, and dressier outfits, yet sporty and durable enough to withstand a romp in the mud. In fact,I washed my son’s... sneakers multiple times in the machine last year and they still looked brand new. I was disappointed that this sneaker was sold out in my son’s size for the spring. I will be ordering his fall shoes in advance to ensure that he gets a pair!" — Katy C.