19 Pairs Of Kids' Shoes With Hundreds (Or Even Thousands) Of 5-Star Reviews

A pair of waterproof snow boots with a cozy faux fur lining

"We purchased these snow boots for our boys as they have never really had a need for true snow boots before. I didn't want to spend an arm and a leg knowing they would grow out of them before next year. I was lucky in my timing that we ordered these and they arrived a day before we got 8" of snow!I ordered what I believed to be sizes larger than my boys wear to account for thick socks and to hopefully get an extra year's use out of them... Both of them fit like a glove! We won't be able to wear these again next year, but they work great for now. I'd say size one full size up for current wear and size up 1.5/2 times for longevity. We love them.Would highly recommend and will be ordering again in the future!" — Rachel Handing