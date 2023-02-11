ShoppingKidswalmartwinter clothes

Walmart Has Some Really Affordable Snow Gear For Kids

We scoured over 1,000 items and rounded up the very best.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Bullpiano winter <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2-7-Years-Toddler-Kid-Boys-Girls-Down-Jacket-Hood-Thick-Warm-Winter-Outerwear-Snowsuit-Coat%2F1688542839&subId1=63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2-7-Years-Toddler-Kid-Boys-Girls-Down-Jacket-Hood-Thick-Warm-Winter-Outerwear-Snowsuit-Coat%2F1688542839&subId1=63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">coat</a>, London Fog snow <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLONDON-FOG-Boys-Big-Classic-Heavyweight-Snow-Bib-Ski-Pant-Snowsuit-Heather-Gray%2F2997431529&subId1=63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="suit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLONDON-FOG-Boys-Big-Classic-Heavyweight-Snow-Bib-Ski-Pant-Snowsuit-Heather-Gray%2F2997431529&subId1=63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">suit</a>, Dream Pairs <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDream-Pairs-Kids-Boys-Girls-Knee-High-Waterproof-Insulation-Non-Slip-Outdoor-Winter-Snow-Boots-KNORTH-BERRY-Size-11-little-kid%2F755161853&subId1=63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boots" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDream-Pairs-Kids-Boys-Girls-Knee-High-Waterproof-Insulation-Non-Slip-Outdoor-Winter-Snow-Boots-KNORTH-BERRY-Size-11-little-kid%2F755161853&subId1=63e71210e4b0255caaebe659" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">boots</a>
Walmart
Bullpiano winter coat, London Fog snow suit, Dream Pairs boots

Pro shopping tip: Right now is the best time of the year to buy snow gear for kids. There’s still almost two months of winter left (and a decent number of spring snow days, depending on where you live in the U.S.) and winter clothes are now a fraction of the price than at the start of the season.

You don’t even need to leave your cozy couch to get what you need; Walmart has more than 1,000 kids’ snow-day clothes and accessories, including waterproof snowsuits, gloves, hats and coats. While having a lot to choose from is great, clicking through endless pages of kids’ snow gear can quickly get as tedious as scraping ice off your windshield.

To save you time, we scoured everything available and rounded up the best items based on style, functionality, price and customer reviews where available. Scroll down to see the best of the best.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
Wippette insulated ski overalls
On sale for $23, these ski overalls come in sizes ranging from 5 to 18. The front zipper makes them easy to get in and out of and the insulated material traps heat inside for extra warmth.
$22.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
London Fog snowsuit
If you’re looking for a kids’ snowsuit that’s heavy duty enough to really keep your child from getting snow-soaked, this one from London Fog is your best bet. It also has pockets, so your little one has a place to keep their gloves when they aren’t wearing them.
$35.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Wantdo expedition ski pants
There will be no trouble keeping track of your kid when they’re wearing this neon yellow snowsuit. The outside fabric is lightweight, waterproof and dries quickly while the inner fabric is insulated for extra warmth. The seams are also reinforced so they can withstand hardcore snowball fights.
$33.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Gibobby quilted snow pants
These lightweight snow pants are perfect for winter hikes or for just keeping warm when it’s freezing out. The outer fabric is both wind- and water-proof while the cotton inside is warm but won’t cause your child’s lower half to sweat while they’re running around.
$19.91 at Walmart
5
Walmart
N’Ice Caps waterproof gloves
Waterproof gloves are a must if you live somewhere snowy, and there’s a very high likelihood that your child’s lost at least one at this point in the season. This pair checks off all the boxes: waterproof, warm and they even have a hook-and-loop closure to make sure they won’t fall off.
$17.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Pink Platinum two-piece snowsuit
You’ll be hard up to find both a warm winter coat and snowsuit for just $33, but that’s exactly what you get with this set. There are four fun prints to choose from, so your little one can have their pick.
$32.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
PatPat newborn fleece hooded romper
It can be nerve-wracking to take your baby out into the world on a snowy day, but they’ll be nice and cozy in this fleece romper. Choose from five different colors: white, khaki, gray, soft pink or dark pink.
$17.16 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Bullpiano hooded coat
The weather at the end of winter is always tricky. The day starts off super cold in the morning, but it’s semi-warm once afternoon hits. This coat (which ranges in size from 2 to 7) is a great transitional layer. It’s both waterproof and warm, but the lightweight material isn’t overly heavy. The hood comes in handy when it starts snowing or on super windy days.
$14.97 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Gubarun snow boots
Wet socks are the absolute worst. Keep little feet dry with boots made to withstand stepping deep into the snow. This pair has a textured sole to prevent slipping and hook-and-loop closures down the front so they stay snug.
$38.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
Dream Pairs knee-high snow boots
For a more feminine boot style, go for this pair from Dream Pairs. Like the Gubarun boots, they also are waterproof and have anti-slipping tracking on the bottom. Sizes range from 1 to 11.
$30.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
Vbiger winter hat
Like gloves, there’s a good chance that your child has lost their winter hat at this point in the season. Replace it for less than $10 with this knit beanie, which is lined with fleece for extra warmth.
$9.78 at Walmart
