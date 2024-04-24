ParentingKidstweet

35 Funny Tweets About Kids' Song Lyric Rewrites

"My 8yo singing Howareyouyeah instead of Hallelujah is the rewrite we all needed."
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Children have a truly creative approach to the English language at times. So it’s no surprise they often apply the same originality to song lyrics.

The funny parents on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, frequently share what their kids think the words to certain songs are. And in many cases, we think the original songwriters should consider implementing these changes.

Keep scrolling for 35 hilarious tweets about kids’ versions of song lyrics.

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE