These Are The Best Stocking Stuffers For Kids, According To Real People and Reviews

No more flimsy toys or coal-themed candy that no one actually eats!
Bath crayons, a glow-in-the-dark puzzle and magnetic tiles
Hear ye! Hear ye! Don’t buy any more flimsy toys that break in seconds or coal-themed candy that no one actually eats. This year, we’re going with high-quality, fun, super-usable stocking stuffers for kids. Think smaller toys and activities that don’t break, but will keep little elves busy and engaged.

From crayons to use in the bathtub to glow-in-the-dark puzzles, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated smaller gifts for little ones. They may for great stocking stuffers, sure, but they also make for excellent presents for extended family and friends or anyone else that’s made your Nice List, but not your above-$25 present list.

We hope you find some great games and craft supplies for all sorts of Yuletide fun, whether they’re getting hung by the chimney with care or thrown in a gift bag from the 99-cent store.

1
Amazon
A stack of rainbow scratch notes
A timelessly fun and easy-to-clean craft, it's no surprise that tons of reviewers call this of rainbow scratch notes a perfect stocking stuffer. This set comes with 125 3.5-inch scratch off squares, meaning there's enough for everyone and no meltdowns if someone makes a mistake and wants to start over.
$12.97 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A set of bath crayons
"These are the best bathtub crayons," said Emily Ruane, HuffPost Shopping's managing editor and a mom of two. "And I can say that with confidence because I have tried several kinds." Get your little ones excited to get clean with these washable, water-soluble crayons that let you color in the tub.
$19.75 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A make-your-own snowman kit
This trio of snowmen crafts lets you build a snowman (in the vein of “Frozen”) again and again. It comes with moldable foam putty that you can leave out to harden or squish back into the container to use again, as well as all the little plastic pieces you need to bring your snow friend to life. Note that this kit has small parts and is intended for ages 5 and up.
$17.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A mini pack of magnetic tiles
Faith McPeek, a third-grade teacher and education content creator, recommends getting your kiddo a set of colorful magnetic construction tiles, saying they're a great STEM toy, mess-free and generally affordable. The smallest version of this set comes with 30 tiles, a perfect way to test your kiddo's interest.
$13.99 at Amazon
5
KiwiCo.
A set of wiggle eyes
Turn anything from a piece of paper to a wooden block into a little friend with this set of wiggle eyes. "My kids are so obsessed with these and stick them all over everything," Ruane said. This set comes with eyes in five different sizes, each in their own reusable container.
$8.95 at KiwiCo
6
MudPuppy
A glow in the dark lizard puzzle
Ruane loves puzzles, calling them "[a]n affordable, screen-free way to keep kids engaged." She's eyeing this glow-in-the-dark puzzle featuring lizards and frogs in the jungle to get her little ones excited about nature and problem-solving.
$13.99 at MudPuppyDragon puzzle: $13.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An Elmer's slime kit
McPeek also reccomends slime kits. "So many of my students talk about loving science experiments," she said. "Lots of them love making slime and it creates such great memories with Mom and Dad!" We love this Elmer's set that comes with confetti and glow-in-the-dark options.
$18.09 at Amazon
8
KiwiCo.
Two packs of white air-dry clay
For another easy and engaging craft, Ruane recommends this set of two jars of white air-dry clay. Your little one can create to their fullest expression, then leave their piece out to dry for it to harden. After, they can paint or use marker on the clay to give it some color and life.
$8.95 at KiwiCo.
9
Amazon
The Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza is a consistently bestselling item here at HuffPost and has gained tens of thousands of five-star reviews, many of which highlight it as a perfect stocking stuffer. It's a quick, engaging yell-out game that lasts about 10 minutes and can be played again and again.
$9.84 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A singing karaoke microphone
We love a karaoke microphone here at HuffPost for people of all ages (and singing abilities). This one comes in just under $20 and connects with Bluetooth to play all their favorite songs.
$19.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An indoor scavenger hunt game
Calling this easy indoor game "a godsend," Ruane suggested this set of 50 scavenger hunt cards. Perfect for bad-weather days or keeping little ones busy, each card has a task or challenge that can all be done with little mess or disruption.
$14.97 at Amazon
12
Maisonette
An adorable wool octopus ornament
Nothing says Christmas like a mini wool octopus covered in lights. All jokes aside, this silly ornament will become a favorite in your home, bringing eight legs' worth of Yuletide cheer.
$25 at Maisonette
13
Target
A classic gingerbread house kit
Noting that gingerbread house kits can be a little tricky and demand extra patience, Ruane said her family recently completely a similar house to this one from Target. It's a great activity for family on Christmas proper and works both as a snack and decor.
$15 at Target
14
Target
A set of classic Jenga
Classic games are a big theme this year, and few things are more classic than Jenga. It's an engaging game for the whole family that will get everybody off screens and playing together. Many reviewers note grabbing a set for themselves and for toy drives, as it's such a universal toy.
$13.99 at Target$9.97 at Walmart
15
Amazon
A trio of parachute toys
Another blast from the past, this set of three parachute toys fly in the wind or air and encourage your little one to spend time outside. They're deemed a great stocking stuffer by reviewers and are made with nylon and mesh instead of plastic for extra durability.
$9.97 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A set of National Geographic play sand
Another option for endless engagement: play sand. It's sensory sand that never dries out, so little hands can squish it forever. Best of all, it sticks to itself and cleans up easily so parents won't completely hate it.
$22.39 at Amazon
17
Crocs
A set of space Jibbitz
If your little one loves their Crocs, they'll be over the moon to get a set of these light-up neon outer space-themed Jibbitz. They fit in all sorts of Crocs, so they can grow with your kiddo's feet to give their foam footwear a little pizzazz. "My kids consider their Jibbitz such a treat and take so much pride showing off them off," Ruane said. "They've historically been a big hit in my family."
$19.99 at Crocs
18
MonaCraftArt on Etsy
Or any charm you can imagine
Another place for all sorts of shoe charms? Etsy. The DIY giant has a huge selection of sellers offering all sorts of charms, like Pokemon, Peanuts or even personalized options with your little one's name on them.
$2.84 at EtsyShop charms on Etsy

