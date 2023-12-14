Hear ye! Hear ye! Don’t buy any more flimsy toys that break in seconds or coal-themed candy that no one actually eats. This year, we’re going with high-quality, fun, super-usable stocking stuffers for kids. Think smaller toys and activities that don’t break, but will keep little elves busy and engaged.

From crayons to use in the bathtub to glow-in-the-dark puzzles, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated smaller gifts for little ones. They may for great stocking stuffers, sure, but they also make for excellent presents for extended family and friends or anyone else that’s made your Nice List, but not your above-$25 present list.

We hope you find some great games and craft supplies for all sorts of Yuletide fun, whether they’re getting hung by the chimney with care or thrown in a gift bag from the 99-cent store.