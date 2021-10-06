Parenting

Funny Tweets About Kids' Obsession With Sweets

"Changed the word 'muffin' to 'cupcake' and now the thing on my 3 year old's plate is edible."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Sometimes it seems like children would subsist entirely off sugar if they could.

That’s how many parents feel, anyway. From endless requests for cookies to refusals to share ice cream, there’s no shortage of opportunities for kids to express their love for all things dessert ― and no shortage of opportunities for parents to tweet about it.

We’ve rounded up 35 funny and relatable tweets about kids’ love of sweets.

