Parenting

Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

"In case you were on the fence about having kids, my 3-year-old threw a temper tantrum because her tongue is pink."

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Little kids aren’t exactly known for their rational thinking. Hello, temper tantrums.

It’s natural for children to feel overwhelmed by big emotions, but the catalysts behind these meltdowns are, admittedly, quite nonsensical at times.

Below, we’ve rounded up 35 funny tweets from parents about the random reasons their kids have tantrums.

Popular in the Community

TwitterParenting Kids

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here’s Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Shopping

Indestructible Laptop Cases For People Who Can’t Have Nice Things

Shopping

Turn Your Bathtub Into A Spa With These Customer-Approved Goods

Shopping

36 Cleaning Products Here To Solve All Your Filthy Problems

Home & Living

This New Adam Sandler Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Wellness

6 Ways You’re Contributing To Abortion Stigma Without Realizing It

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Shopping

28 Stain Removers Any Accident-Prone Adult May Want To Own

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

All The Gear You Didn't Realize You'd Need For Your First Time Camping

Shopping

The Best-Looking Items From Target's Popular Home Collection

Shopping

20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Has A New Target Line — And Everything's Under $44

Shopping

10 Highly Rated Lounge Chairs, Because Yours Are Probably Old And Ugly

Shopping

TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Can Actually Get At Walmart

Shopping

27 Dresses To Help You Get Out Of Your Fashion Slump

Shopping

13 Of Target's Summer Accessories That We're Obsessed With

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Home & Living

7 Mistakes People Make At Music Festivals

Wellness

8 Sleep Tips For When Everything Is Bad And Your Brain Won't Shut Off

Shopping

Hot Sleepers: A Lightweight Summer Comforter Can Help Keep Your Cool

Shopping

This $10 Body Scrubber Is Significantly Less Gross Than Your Loofah

Shopping

These 10 Affordable Dresses Are Shockingly Perfect For Summer Weddings

Food & Drink

Sriracha Hot Sauce Maker Warns Of Shortage This Summer

Travel

5 Hacks For Getting Into Airport Lounges For Cheap

Food & Drink

The Best Dipping Sauces For French Fries That Aren't Ketchup

Shopping

36 Low-Maintenance Items That'll Have You Looking Stylish In Seconds

Shopping

Portable Waterproof Speakers For Bringing The Party Poolside

Style & Beauty

If You Groom A Summer Beard Correctly, It Can Actually Keep You Cool

Shopping

Breville's Top-Rated Countertop Convection Oven Is On Sale Right Now

Wellness

If You're Doing This In Your Sleep, It's Time To See A Doctor