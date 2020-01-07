2 Children Shot By Driver After Throwing Snowballs At Passing Cars

Two children, ages 12 and 13, are recovering after they were shot by the driver of a vehicle they had pelted with snowballs, police in Wisconsin said.

The kids were part of a group tossing snowballs at cars in Milwaukee on Saturday night when they became the targets of the violent road rage attack, police said in a series of tweets.

“It was like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom’ all in succession,” Pearlee Piggue, who heard the shooting just before 8 p.m., told local station WITI﻿.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police described the shooter as driving a white Toyota. Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

After firing into the group of children, the shooter fled the Silver Spring neighborhood in a white Toyota, police said.

A 12-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Addition details about the attack have not been released. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.