14 Kids TV Shows That Celebrate Diversity

This story is part of a HuffPost Parents project called “I See Me,” a series for parents and kids on the power of representation. We know how important it is for kids to see people who look like them on the biggest stages, including politics, sports, entertainment and beyond. Throughout February, we’ll explore the importance of representation in teaching kids about difference, acceptance, privilege and standing up for others.

As parents, we know how important it is for kids to see themselves not only in public personas but also in the media they consume.

That’s why HuffPost Parents turned to our friends at Common Sense Media to get their recommendations for TV shows that feature an array of diversity ― including shows that subvert traditional gender roles, feature characters with physicals differences and star people of color. While we looked at programs for kids ages 10 and under, Common Sense’s site hosts a wealth of information for all ages.

We don’t include “Sesame Street” on this list because most everyone knows about it, as its been around for decades. Common Sense calls “Sesame Street” the “gold standard” of representation for kids media, so be sure to check out that old favorite if you’ve forgotten about it.

Below, you’ll find a list of suggested TV shows from the folks at Common Sense Media, a leading group for children’s media recommendations.

Age: 3+

Type of representation: BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color)

What Common Sense says: “This engaging reboot features the first Filipino host of a Blues Clues series.”

Where to watch it: Nickelodeon; multiple cable/online platforms

Age: 3+

Type of representation: BIPOC

What Common Sense says: “Fantastic representation of Black role models, from the host to book readers to the stories’ characters, who showcase the diversity of Black experiences.”

Where to watch it: Netflix

Age: 4+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender

What Common Sense says: “The fact that the show centers on a Black family whose parents take on reversed gender roles (mom at work, dad at home) reflects society’s diversity.”

Where to watch it: Disney+

Age: 4+

Type of representation: BIPOC/culture, gender

What Common Sense says: “This series incorporates many aspects of Indian culture in authentic ways, and Mira is determined and resourceful.”

Where to watch it: Disney+

Age: 5+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender

What Common Sense says: “The show’s authenticity is the result of a creative team that includes indigenous advisors, voice actors, and production personnel, all of whom contribute to the show’s thoughtful representation of Alaska’s cultural diversity. And Molly is a go-getter who’s never defeated by a challenge of any magnitude.”

Where to watch it: PBS

Age: 5+

Type of representation: BIPOC, LGBTQ, gender

What Common Sense says: “The diverse family at the heart of this show includes Nia and her married adoptive dads, and strong messages about inclusion and thoughtfulness are both implicit in storylines and underlined at the end of each episode.”

Where to watch it: Hulu

Age: 6+

Type of representation: BIPOC

What Common Sense says: “This series boasts a diverse group of kids and affirming messages.”

Where to watch it: Cartoon Network (available on Hulu)

Age: 7+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender, LGBTQ

What Common Sense says: “Diverse characters challenge stereotypes, offering examples of respect and compassion.”

Where to watch it: Netflix

Age: 8+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender, physical differences

What Common Sense says: “Members of a nontraditional family overcome differences to form strong relationships, and the cast offers a positive range of representations ― especially in the case of Finn’s physical differences.”

Where to watch it: Hulu

Age: 8+

Type of representation: BIPOC

What Common Sense says: “This excellent reboot of the same-named 1990s series features a diverse cast.”

Where to watch it: Apple+

Age: 8+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender

What Common Sense says: “Cultural and racial diversity abounds, family constructs vary, and both male and female gamers are represented.”

Where to watch it: Netflix

Age: 8+

Type of representation: LGBTQ

What Common Sense says: “Featuring a bisexual lead character (a first for Disney), this show’s most prominent messages are all positive, celebrating individuality and challenging the idea of forcible conformity.”

Where to watch it: Netflix

Age: 9+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender

What Common Sense says: “Over half of the featured icons in this moving show are people of color, and over half are female.”

Where to watch it: Apple+

Age: 10+

Type of representation: BIPOC, gender, LGBTQ

What Common Sense says: “The babysitters are diverse in many ways ― family structure, ethnicity, socioeconomics, personality ― and multigenerational families and same-sex couples add to the range of positive representations.”