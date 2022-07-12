Parenting

When Should Kids Under 5 Get The Vaccine If They Recently Had COVID?

Pediatricians explain how to time the shots if your child tested positive in the last few months.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Should you wait to vaccinate your child if they recently had COVID-19? Here's what to consider.
LordHenriVoton via Getty Images
Should you wait to vaccinate your child if they recently had COVID-19? Here's what to consider.

After months of delays, kids under the age of 5 finally became eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in June. So far, more than 267,000 children in this age group have received their first dose.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use of the use of two vaccines for young children last month: the three-dose Pfizer vaccine for kids 6 months to 4 years old and the two-dose Moderna vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old, both of which were also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The shots have been found to be both safe and effective. While they may not prevent your child from getting COVID-19, they do produce a significant antibody response that’s expected to guard against severe illness. Side effects in young children have generally been mild and short-lived, usually resolving within 24 hours.

Now that the vaccine rollout is underway, parents may have questions — like should you get your kid vaccinated if they’ve already had COVID-19? And if so, when? Here’s what to know:

You should get your child vaccinated against COVID, even if they were infected in the past.

First, know that vaccination is, indeed, recommended for kids who have had a prior COVID-19 infection. In fact, hybrid immunity — immune protection formed from a combination of vaccination and prior infection — is believed to be more protective than either of those things alone.

“Vaccinating children against COVID-19 helps prevent children from getting seriously ill, decreases hospitalizations and complications of COVID-19,” pediatrician Dr. Jen Trachtenberg — assistant clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai — told HuffPost. “Remember there is no way to know which child might become very sick or develop complications ahead of time. The known risks of COVID-19 and possible severe complications outweigh the potential risks of having a rare, adverse reaction to vaccination.”

If your child recently had COVID, you may opt to delay vaccination for a little bit (at least until they’ve recovered).

According to the CDC website, vaccination can be delayed three months from the onset of symptoms. If your child did not have symptoms, then you can wait three months from when they tested positive.

At a minimum, you would need to wait five days, assuming your kid no longer has a fever without the use of ibuprofen or acetaminophen and their symptoms have subsided. If their symptoms have not improved, they should continue to isolate at home, per CDC guidelines, and get the shot once they’re feeling better.

That said, don’t wait too long to get them vaccinated.

The three-month guideline is “a ‘may’ and not an absolute,” as Dr. Mona Amin, the pediatrician behind @PedsDocTalk on Instagram, pointed out on her website.

“The idea is natural infection can give you two to three months of protection, but this is not for certain in the pediatric world and with new variants — so you could vaccinate as soon as recovered from COVID and no more than three months post-COVID,” she wrote, noting that she would personally recommend vaccinating within six weeks of infection “given the current state of variants and reinfection.”

We don’t yet know what post-infection vaccination timeline results in the “optimal immune response” to the shot, pediatrician Dr. Kelly Fradin, author of “Parenting in a Pandemic,” told HuffPost. She recommends getting your child vaccinated between one and three months after testing positive, depending on your family’s circumstances.

“I have encouraged families to pursue vaccination early, close to one month, when their risk of exposure is high, [like when] preparing for international travel, or when their risk from COVID is high — e.g., an immunosuppressed family member in the home,” she said. “Other families can wait until closer to three months if they prefer.”

Trachtenberg said she’d suggest waiting two to three months after a child’s COVID-19 infection to get the shot. However, she also recognizes that families’ calendars — vacations, summer camps and when they go back to school or day care — may play a role in the timing of vaccination.

“If it seems unlikely or for personal circumstances they won’t be able to get it by three months, I would have them get it as soon as possible after the child’s isolation period,” Trachtenberg said.

If you’re ever unsure about a vaccination timeline, talk with your child’s doctor to get their recommendation.

Trachtenberg recommends starting to have these conversations with your pediatrician now so you can come up with a plan to get your kids fully vaccinated by the fall.

If your child was recently sick with something other than COVID-19, “they absolutely can and should proceed with vaccination once they are feeling better,” MedStar Health pediatrician Tia Ragland Medley told HuffPost.

And in case you were wondering, your child can get the COVID-19 vaccine on the same day as other shots.

“There has been no evidence of any contraindication with receiving the routine vaccinations, including flu, along with the COVID vaccine,” Medley said.

As always, if you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine or how to time it, speak with your family’s doctor.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

Popular in the Community

CoronavirusCOVID-19Children

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It’s Time To See A Doctor

Work/Life

5 Signs You’re Being Undervalued At Work

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Travel

There’s More To Louisville Than The Kentucky Derby. Here’s An Itinerary.

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That These Pricey Prime Day Buys Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Best Vacuums Are On Sale Right Now For Amazon Prime

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

This Smart Reusable Notebook That All My Friends Have Is Up To 41% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

Prime Day's Biggest Savings On Kitchen Items And Cookware

Shopping

Get 37% Off The Vitamix You've Been Wanting With Prime Day's Huge Deal

Shopping

Expensive-But-Worth-It Beauty Products Are On Major Sale For Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Part Of Waking Up (On Prime Day) Are These Coffee and Espresso Maker Deals

Shopping

Snag A Brand New Keurig Coffee Maker For 54% Off On Prime Day

Shopping

The Biggest Headphone And Earbud Deals You Can Get On Prime Day

Shopping

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Shopping

The Best Home Office Prime Day Deals For Your WFH Setup

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Stanley Tumbler Is Back In Stock (For Now)

Shopping

Get 40% Off The Inflatable Hot Tub That The Internet Is Obsessed With

Shopping

Apple AirPods Are Only $89.99 Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

Buy These Kids Toys On Amazon Prime Day Before They Sell Out

Shopping

The Highly Rated Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

26 Things To Buy On Prime Day That Thousands Of Reviewers Swear By

Shopping

Something To Smile About: Crest Whitestrips Are 35% Off During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Shopping

Target Is Having A Major Sale Right Now To Compete With Prime Day

Shopping

26 Practical Prime Day Deals That’ll Make Life Easier

Shopping

Get 36% Off The NuFace Device During Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

Hop On The Bidet Bandwagon During Tushy's $69 Prime Day Sale

Shopping

16 Incredible Deals On Items To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Now Is Your Chance To Save Over 50% On The 23AndMe Genetic Testing Kit

Shopping

This Jackery Portable Power Station Is 41% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

These Adidas Running Shoes Are At The Top Of My Prime Day Wish List

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love