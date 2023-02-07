Kids have a talent for coming up with truly original ideas. It’s only natural they would apply that creativity toward things that are important to them ― like birthdays.
Over the years, the funny parents of Twitter have shared their children’s hilariously strange requests in the months and weeks leading up to their birthdays. And in many cases, they actually brought these unconventional visions to life.
Below, we’ve rounded up 20 funny tweets about kids’ creative party theme ideas.
My 5 year old daughter is requesting a birthday party with a theme of "Pompeii"— Dave Baltrus says Good Afternoon! (@surt_lab) June 4, 2019
When I asked my daughter what she wanted the theme of her birthday party to be this year she said Babies! This is what I get for asking an almost three year old.😂 pic.twitter.com/nUHyfD7PYq— Morena Baccarin (@missmorenab) March 9, 2019
My 8 year old son just asked for an H&R Block themed birthday party— thomas the divorced trader (@tumtonks) August 2, 2021
It’s my youngest daughter’s birthday tomorrow and as always she wanted a dark birthday cake so this year’s theme is ‘dog walker finds human remains in the woods!’ pic.twitter.com/DTjLGSuXU7— Karen Cole (@karlou) October 27, 2019
My daughter just said she wants the theme of her birthday to be the periodic table. Wants a cake that looks like an atom. I’m raising a mad scientist y’all. I love it. ❤️😂— Wild Magnolia ⚜️ (@NewOrleansLives) September 24, 2021
I created a child who is such a Libra that I can’t plan her birthday party because she keeps changing her mind about what type and theme party she wants to have. Today she asked if her cake could be half unicorn and half Minecraft 🤦🏾♀️— Elita (@ElitatheLibra) September 16, 2018
Starbucks theme for my daughter’s Birthday, small celebration during covid times. pic.twitter.com/T5WNfJ69U8— Pharmdca (@Pharmdca) April 26, 2021
A lot of bad things going on in the world but my 3yo asked for “two snakes in a jungle house” as her birthday cake theme (I’m as confused as you are) and my 12yo son insisted on handling cake decoration. I love it and so does she. pic.twitter.com/tHqoTTDSet— 🥕Haley Stewart🥕 (@HaleyCarrots) August 9, 2021
8 told me that for her next birthday she wants to have an English themed party.— Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) September 8, 2019
She wants her dad and his soldier friends to crash said party in Eagle costumes.
My kids are weird.
My daughter is having an 18th birthday party. The theme is “Dress like 2001.” My first thought was: oh, sweet, these kids will look so cool in their clothes from the future. My second thought was: oh, wait, that’s the past. My third thought was: oh, fuck, I’m just old, aren’t I?— Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 5, 2019
I threw a Boob-themed party for my daughter's 1st birthday since that was her only interest at the time. I hung busty pin up girl pictures and made boob cupcakes.— Lil Bit 🌈 (@LizerReal) April 11, 2021
This is everything you need to know about my parenting style. pic.twitter.com/mt6YufUKBY
One of the fondest memories of my kids’ childhoods was birthdays:— Dr. Mette Ivie Harrison (@metteharrison) November 1, 2022
One kid had a toothpaste themed party with toothpaste in the piñata.
One kid wanted a giant sandwich in lieu of cake.
it’s ok if you were a weird kid, I had a Charlie Chaplin themed party for my 9th birthday and look at me now— Sarah 🌩 (@16scrawford) December 2, 2020
My daughter asked for a “husky themed” birthday party, so these happened. pic.twitter.com/1VcNvCb6mi— Jennifer Greenberg (@JennMGreenberg) September 11, 2021
My kiddo wants a Destiny themed birthday party. This is proving difficult 🥲— нɛαтнɛʀ ∞ (@HeatherLovelyy) January 17, 2022
my son wants a dr fauci themed birthday party— jody (@wnbagirlfriend) August 14, 2022
My son is having a watermelon themed birthday party. I went out and bought watermelon candy for goodie bags, red and green crazy straws for the kids, ingredients to make watermelon themed food, watermelon prizes for games…— Cry It Out Mom (@CryitoutMom) June 30, 2021
You know what I forgot to buy? An actual watermelon.
My son asked for a NASCAR themed birthday party, I’ve never even watched a NASCAR race before. Where the hell did he come up with that? 😂— Stephen A. Smith and Wesson (@Kevo_Bevo) March 12, 2022
My niece turned 3 today!! She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies, because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.” pic.twitter.com/UOatqCUSj0— Casey Feigh (@caseyfeigh) May 29, 2021
The theme for my daughter’s 2nd birthday is “the party that makes Sally Field divorce Robin Williams in Mrs Doubtfire”— Andrew Knox (@SoftKnox) July 15, 2022