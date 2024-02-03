ShoppingParenting Kidsbooks

Attention, Parents: We Found 14 Under-$10 Valentine’s Day Books For Kids

Get your little one excited to celebrate with these sweet and silly stories.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

“My Fuzzy Valentine" and "Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse!" books
Target
My Fuzzy Valentine" and "Happy Valentine's Day, Mouse!" books

When you’re a kid, Valentine’s Day is magical. Pink and red decorations, valentines to give (and get!) from everyone in class, all the candy — what’s not to like? Maybe your kiddo is just beginning to understand what Valentine’s Day is all about. If so, it can be fun to get them in the spirit by reading a Valentine’s Day-themed book together.

Target has tons of Valentine’s Day books featuring many characters kids love, such as Sesame Street, Paw Patrol and the Berenstain Bears. Set the mood for decorating valentines or just use it as a special way to make your kiddo feel loved. After all, that’s what the holiday is all about.

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
“My Fuzzy Valentine” by Naomi Kleinberg
If your kiddo is an Elmo lover, they’ll love this book starring the whole Sesame Street gang. In it, Elmo tries to figure out who sent him a valentine.
$5.66 at Target
2
Target
“Plant a Kiss” by Amy Krouse Rosenthal
In this story, a little girl literally plants a kiss and then watches it grow. It’s a clever way of teaching kids the benefits of showing kindness to others.
$9.73 at Target
3
Target
“Junie B. My Valentime” by Barbara Park
This book includes 30 valentines and 2 pages of stickers to decorate them with. Fans of the Junie B. Jones series will love sharing them with their friends.
$5.99 at Target
4
“I Love You” by Dawn Sirett
A sturdy board book for kids three and younger, kids will enjoy feeling the soft bunnies, fuzzy teddy bears and sparkly hearts in this textured book.
$5.86 at Target
5
Target
“One Good Night ‘til Valentine’s Day” Frank J. Berrios
This story captures the excitement the night before a holiday brings. Get your child excited for V-Day by showing them that they’ll have treats and valentines to look forward come February 14th!
$7.99 at Target
6
Target
“Yappy Valentine’s Day!” by Worthykids
If your kiddo is a dog lover, this is the book for them. Inside are adorable photos of dogs showing love for their humans in the silliest ways.
$7.99 at Target
7
Target
“Hug Kiss Love” by Scarlett Wing
Created with kids ages four to eight in mind, this book is sure to hold your kiddo’s attention with its bright colors and lift-a-flaps. The pages are sturdy enough to hold their own against some wear-and-tear too.
$7.99 at Target
8
Target
“Happy Valentine’s Day Mouse!” Laura Numeroff
Get your kiddo excited to make valentines for their classmates with this book where Mouse makes them for all his friends. It teaches kids how to appreciate the unique qualities each one of their friends has.
$6.46 at Target
9
Target
“Happy Valentine’s Day, Adventure Ray!”
Have some Paw Patrol fans at home? They’ll love this scratch and sniff board book. It has adventure, suspense and ends in a big party!
$7.99 at Target
10
Target
“Bad Kitty Does NOT Like Valentine’s Day” by Nick Bruel
Kids will enjoy this funny story of a cat growing to like Valentine’s Day after realizing the meaning behind it. It also comes with 30 valentines for your kiddo to give to their friends or classmates.
$9.99 at Target
11
Target
“On Valentine’s Day, We Show We Care!”
Help kids understand the meaning of Valentine’s Day with this Cocomelon book. It comes with stickers they can use to decorate their own valentines too.
$5.59 at Target
12
Target
“The Shy Little Kitten’s Valentine’s Day” by Andrea Posner-Sanchez
If your kiddo loves cats, they’ll appreciate this sweet story about a kitten and her animal friends as they celebrate Valentine’s Day together.
$5.79 at Target
13
Target
“My First Big Book of Valentine’s Day”
Made for kids ages three to five, this book is full of Valentine’s Day-themed coloring pages. It’s the perfect way to get in the spirit for decorating valentines.
$8.49 at Target
14
Target
“Valentine’s Day Treats” by Tara Knudson
In this book, the cute raccoons share their favorite Valentine’s Day traditions. It also comes with a recipe for heart-shaped cereal treats, which you can make with your kiddo.
$9.99 at Target

Before You Go

A set of five pretty gel pens

The Nicest Under-$20 Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Find On Amazon

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING