Attention, Parents: We Found 14 Under-$10 Valentine’s Day Books For Kids

When you’re a kid, Valentine’s Day is magical. Pink and red decorations, valentines to give (and get!) from everyone in class, all the candy — what’s not to like? Maybe your kiddo is just beginning to understand what Valentine’s Day is all about. If so, it can be fun to get them in the spirit by reading a Valentine’s Day-themed book together.

Target has tons of Valentine’s Day books featuring many characters kids love, such as Sesame Street, Paw Patrol and the Berenstain Bears. Set the mood for decorating valentines or just use it as a special way to make your kiddo feel loved. After all, that’s what the holiday is all about.

