Attention, Parents: These Wake-up Clocks For Kids Might Save Your Sleep

The clock-and-nightlight hybrid that I love enough to bring on vacation

Last but certainly not least is the Hatch Rest All-In-One sleep machine. This device has been a constant in my daughter’s room from the day we brought her home. She’s now almost three, and it’s still going strong. (I even pack it when we go on vacation — and it’s not particularly compact.) While you can use a touch feature for certain functions, the Hatch Rest operates predominantly via a phone app. You can create multiple sleep/wake programs for any time of day, and customize each one with a range of sounds (and sound volumes) and colors (there’s even a color wheel so you can really get creative). For a fee, you can also sign up for a Hatch Sleep membership and get access to even more sound options, bedtime stories, and mindfulness tracks. And, unlike the three-year-old first-generation model I own, this updated machine also features a digital clock display, making it even better for big kids (though I won’t be swapping mine out anytime soon).