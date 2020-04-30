HuffPost Finds

FYI, There Are A Lot Of Kiehl's Products On Sale At Nordstrom

These highly sought after Kiehl’s products are 25% off at Nordstrom. You're welcome.

We spotted a few highly-sought after <a href="https://fave.co/35lDYiy" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kiehl&rsquo;s</a> products sitting in the beauty section of <a href="https://fave.co/2KOxHSZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Nordstrom&rsquo;s sale page﻿</a>&nbsp;for up to<a href="https://fave.co/2KOxHSZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> 25% off</a>.
Let’s face it: Now’s a great time to establish a skin care routine. While indulging in a face mask or adding an extra item to your bathroom counter might be the last thing on your mind, setting aside some time for yourself can be a healthy way to destress and feel more like yourself.

But if you’re not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with a household brand with nearly 170 years of skin care experience — especially if it’s on sale.

We’ve spotted a few highly sought after Kiehl’s products sitting in the beauty section of Nordstrom’s sale page — for up to 25% off. And, Kiehl’s is offering a gift with purchase at Nordstrom, so when you spend $85 or more you’ll get a sample cleanser, tone, masque and serum.

Our editor is a recent convert to the brand’s best-selling Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. It’s a thick, chilled cream that’s hydrating without being heavy, making it the perfect year-round moisturizer for folks who don’t have the desire to swap their products seasonally.

Unfortunately that magical moisturizer isn’t included in the sale.

But, there are a few other cult-favorite Kiehl’s products that are, including this highly-reviewed corrective cream that promises to lift, firm and improve your skin’s texture.

Intrigued? Below, we’ve rounded up the Kiehl’s products included in the sale.

Take a look:

1
Kiehl's Pure Vitality Skin Renewing Cream
Nordstrom
This lightweight, skin-renewing moisturizer is formulated with New Zealand manuka honey and Korean red ginseng root to smooth and strengthen skin. Find it on sale for $48.75 at Nordstrom.
2
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil & Concentrate Set
Nordstrom
This limited-edition four-piece set includes deluxe sizes of Midnight Recovery Cleansing Oil, a lightweight oil cleanser that helps gently remove makeup and impurities, and Midnight Recovery Concentrate a nighttime facial oil. Find it on sale for $44.25 at Nordstrom.
3
Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Cream
Nordstrom
This advanced moisturizer targets visible signs of aging for healthier, younger-looking skin. Find it on sale for as low as $48.75 at Nordstrom.
4
Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator
Nordstrom
This facial moisturizer is formulated with pomegranate extract and illuminating minerals for an effortless glow. Find it on sale for $28.50 at Nordstrom.
5
Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream
Nordstrom
This plant-based, water cream delivers a fresh burst of hydration to skin. It delivers a dewy look to skin, and can reportedly reduces redness over time. Find it on sale for as low as $37.50 at Nordstrom.
6
Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate
Nordstrom
This serum hydrates the deepest surface layers of skin, while improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Find it on sale for as low as $45 at Nordstrom.

