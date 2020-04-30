HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost We spotted a few highly-sought after Kiehl’s products sitting in the beauty section of Nordstrom’s sale page﻿ for up to 25% off.

Let’s face it: Now’s a great time to establish a skin care routine. While indulging in a face mask or adding an extra item to your bathroom counter might be the last thing on your mind, setting aside some time for yourself can be a healthy way to destress and feel more like yourself.

But if you’re not sure where to start, you can’t go wrong with a household brand with nearly 170 years of skin care experience — especially if it’s on sale.

We’ve spotted a few highly sought after Kiehl’s products sitting in the beauty section of Nordstrom’s sale page — for up to 25% off. And, Kiehl’s is offering a gift with purchase at Nordstrom, so when you spend $85 or more you’ll get a sample cleanser, tone, masque and serum.

Our editor is a recent convert to the brand’s best-selling Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. It’s a thick, chilled cream that’s hydrating without being heavy, making it the perfect year-round moisturizer for folks who don’t have the desire to swap their products seasonally.

Unfortunately that magical moisturizer isn’t included in the sale.

But, there are a few other cult-favorite Kiehl’s products that are, including this highly-reviewed corrective cream that promises to lift, firm and improve your skin’s texture.

Intrigued? Below, we’ve rounded up the Kiehl’s products included in the sale.