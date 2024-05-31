Amazon

A brightening vitamin C eye serum cream

I know people are really picky when it comes to under-eye products, as am I, but this targeted brightening treatment ticks all my boxes when it comes to minimizing the appearance of dark circles and keeping that delicate skin under the eye skin perfectly moisturized. I typically will only use this during the day because it's not heavy enough to be a typical eye cream, but also not so thin that it feels entirely like a serum. There's almost a kind of satin-like texture that really helps fill in any fine lines, masterfully smooths skin and wears perfectly under concealer. I also notice an immediate brightening effect when I use it and I love the list of ingredients that it's been formulated with, including a plumping tri-peptide blend, hydrating hyaluronic acid and, of course, vitamin C — a revered antioxidant that can prevent environmental stressors from prematurely aging skin.