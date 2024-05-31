Over the course of our exhaustive beauty product research and subsequent coverage, the skin care brand Kiehl’s has been mentioned many times. It’s remained a steadfast favorite among our readers, skin care professionals and experts and even our very own editors.
Recently, the apothecary-inspired company has made its entire range of natural-minded goods even more accessible for beauty lovers by teaming up with Amazon to create an official storefront on Amazon’s Premier Beauty store.
Previously only available at more luxury and specialty retailers like Sephora or Nordstrom (or via the brand itself), Kiehl’s collection of unique and botanical-powered items can now be found and purchased at the same site where you buy your paper towels or clever home gadgets.
As a personal fan and longtime user of the brand, which has old-world origins dating back to 1851, I’ve tested out many of its products and can appreciate how nothing has ever irritated my hyper-sensitive skin. Standouts like the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose serum have managed to address my irregular skin texture and fine lines while the iconic Ultra facial cream has never failed in staving off my chronic redness and parched skin.
Whether you’re part of Kiehl’s league of ardent followers or this is the first time you’re hearing of it, now is a great time to easily snag some cult favorites or test new formulations. And just in case you need some shopping guidance, we rounded up a selection of Kiehl’s best sellers and personal favorites up ahead.
A favorite all-purpose facial cream
The Ultra Facial Cream is a product that I consider to be a staple in the Kiehl's family of sensitive skin-friendly products that may be straightforward, but really deliver. It's a supreme hydrator delivered in a thick, yet fully absorbing cream that comforts and replenishes. I love the moisturizing ingredients in this, primarily the 4.5% concentration of squalane (a botanical lipid that can prevent water loss) and ceramides, which are essential for a strong skin barrier and healthy complexion. This also helps to soothe my chronic eczema and I really appreciate how it actually sinks deep into my skin, rather than sitting on top of it like other oil-containing creams I've tried.
A non-irritating retinol serum
Tolerability and irritation are often an issue with retinol
, a tried-and-true skin care ingredient that can increase collagen production through promoting cellular turnover. This micro-dose retinol serum, which was previously recommended
to us by a board-certified dermatologist, uses a gentler approach to delivering a potent dose of retinol without causing irritation while also being suitable enough for daily use. Also packed inside this lightweight and fast absorbing serum are lipid-repairing ceramides and peptides, ingredients that can plump skin and improve elasticity. I've used this product for extended periods of time and I can attest to the gentle, yet effective performance and love its ability to smooth my irregular skin texture and improve the overall look and feel of my skin.
A lightweight sunscreen fluid
Unlike the greasy and thick sunscreen formulations that you might be most familiar with, Kiehl's Super Fluid Daily UV Defense is a liquid-like sunscreen that claims to feel lightweight and leave a natural-matte finish to the skin. Safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin, this offers both UVA and UVB SPF 50+ sun protection as well as antioxidant benefits, which can prevent premature skin aging caused by environmental stressors.
A brightening vitamin C eye serum cream
I know people are really picky when it comes to under-eye products, as am I, but this targeted brightening treatment ticks all my boxes when it comes to minimizing the appearance of dark circles and keeping that delicate skin under the eye skin perfectly moisturized. I typically will only use this during the day because it's not heavy enough to be a typical eye cream, but also not so thin that it feels entirely like a serum. There's almost a kind of satin-like texture that really helps fill in any fine lines, masterfully smooths skin and wears perfectly under concealer. I also notice an immediate brightening effect when I use it and I love the list of ingredients that it's been formulated with, including a plumping tri-peptide blend, hydrating hyaluronic acid and, of course, vitamin C — a revered antioxidant that can prevent environmental stressors from prematurely aging skin.
A high-potency niacinamide serum
Niacinamide
is a workhorse ingredient that has been known to do just about everything from calming redness to brightening dull skin. Kiehl's niacinamide formulation features a high-potency 5% concentration aimed at balancing skin that's excessively oil-prone and irritated. In addition to niacinamide, this 10-ingredient serum also contains glycerin, a beloved humectant that draws moisture into the skin and keeps it hydrated for longer.
An iconic and luscious body lotion
A fan-favorite since the '80s, the Creme de Corps is a luxe body lotion that nourishes, hydrates and softens skin. The non-greasy and subtly scented cream is packed with shea and cocoa butters, two emollients that are rich in fatty acids, as well as squalane for replenishing the skin's natural barrier. If you have severely dry skin or like thicker moisturizers, the Creme de Corps comes in a whipped body butter
that's infused with soy milk and honey.
A calendula-infused creamy foaming cleanser
Unlike other foaming cleansers, this deep-cleansing facial wash works into a dense lather and can remove impurities without stripping skin. The star of this sulfate-free and calming formula is the renewably sourced calendula extract; it's an ancient medicinal herb that contains five compounds that can help relieve visible redness and discomfort. And, if you're someone who can't stand that tight and drying feeling post-wash, this cleanser also contains a heavy dose of glycerin for promoting hydration.
A hydrating and pH-balancing milky toner
For many years, the Ultra Facial Toner has had a revered place in my bathroom cabinet and has worked incredibly well with my dry and incredibly sensitive skin. Packed inside its comforting and milky texture is a slew of effective emollients like squalane and avocado and apricot kernel seed oils, all of which work in tandem to soften and hydrate skin. I use this as the first step in my nighttime skin care routine after cleansing in order to prep my skin and make it the optimum pH
and moisture-level to effectively absorb my subsequent products.
A moisturizer that targets premature aging
A few years ago I got my partner absolutely hooked on this creamy moisturizer that's essentially an all-in-one solution for targeting a number of different skin concerns — a perfect option for anyone who doesn't have the patience for applying a lot of different products. It's formula, which contains ingredients like oil-rich linseed extract, exfoliating salicylic acid and caffeine, an additive that may aid
in reducing the appearance of wrinkles caused by sun damage. The aim of this revitalizing cream is to reduce the appearance of fine lines, firm skin and smooth texture.
A creamy and deeply nourishing eye treatment
This is one luxury product that I afford myself again and again simply because of how luscious and nourishing it is. I'm not sure if it's because of its very subtle green hue or the carefully selected inclusion of ingredients, but I find that just a few dots around my eye and orbital bone instantly brightens skin and makes me look more awake. The ultra-creamy formula contains a rich base of avocado oil, antioxidant-rich beta-carotene and sodium PCA, a humectant derived from amino acids that helps to condition skin.