Nordstrom’s annual “NSale” is in full swing through Aug. 4, and while you might already have your cart full of dresses, shoes and denim — don’t forget about the beauty. There are a ton of skin care, makeup and hair care products on sale during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
We found major markdowns on coveted products from brands like Sunday Riley, Living Proof and Bobbi Brown, as well as exclusive sets on luxury beauty for a fraction of the cost. The beauty deal that has really blown us away? Kiehl’s. The classic skin care brand is a household name for most, beloved for its best-selling Ultra Facial Cream and Creme de Corps (which is $30 off right now).
Save on three different Kiehl’s skin care sets, as well as some of its best-selling products, during the Nordstrom sale ― plus you’ll get a free gift with purchase when you buy any Kiehl’s product (including the sets). This Kiehl’s Super Age-Correcting Collection is valued at $142, but you can get it for just $92 during the NSale (that’s $50 off the original price). That also makes you eligible for up to $44 worth of free gifts, including a foaming face wash and serum.
This is your chance to try something new or stock up on your favorites ― just be sure to act fast because things sell out quickly during the Nordstrom Sale.