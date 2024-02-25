Kieran Culkin Gives Kieran Culkin-est Interview Ever At 2024 SAG Awards

Kieran Culkin showed off the sarcastic attitude that he and his “Succession” character are known for at Saturday’s SAG Awards in Los Angeles.
Red carpet interviewer Elaine Welteroth claimed Culkin told her to “save it” with the compliments until the cameras were rolling. Culkin disputed this.
“I said, ‘Shut up,’ actually, that’s what I said, not ‘save it,’” he quipped. “I have to hold the microphone? I hate doing this. And then you’re gonna say nice things to me? I don’t know what to do. And there’s a screen with my face on it that I have to look at?”
Culkin previously admitted that some of the trappings of fame can make him uncomfortable.
He tried to deflect Welteroth’s attention by outing her for being barefoot during the interview. After saying one of her shoes was “killing” her, Welteroth tried to revert course by stating “this isn’t about me.” Culkin, however, felt otherwise.
“It’s kind of about you though, isn’t it?” he said. “I mean, it’s kind of your show and you’re only wearing one shoe on your show.”
Welteroth pivoted and professed her adoration of Culkin as an actor. When she suggested they take their banter-laden dynamic “on the road,” Culkin replied simply: “I’ll pass, I’m busy.”
The actor is twice nominated at tonight’s ceremony, for Best Male Actor in a Drama Series and for Best Drama Series Ensemble bracket, for his role in “Succession.” Three of his co-stars — Brian Cox, Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook — are also nominated as actors.
When asked who he thinks will win an award tonight, Culkin gave Welteroth nothing.
“I don’t know, me? I don’t know,” he told her. “Brian? Anyone. Anyone winning will be good. Someone’s gotta win, right?”
When Welteroth then asked about the rings on his fingers, Culkin joked they were just “crap” he bought with his daughter.
The father of two seemed to be on the verge of a real answer, only for Welteroth to joke she was finally seeing “the softer side of Kieran Culkin.” So Culkin returned to his regular programming.
“Oh shut up, what did I just say! Save it,” he said, before walking off. “Stupid microphone.”