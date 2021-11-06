'SNL' Host Kieran Culkin Recalls Hilariously Awkward Moment From Childhood Appearance

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin will host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, almost 30 years to the day since his childhood debut on the show.

Culkin was just 9-years-old when he appeared in a series of sketches on “SNL” in November 1991 when it was hosted by his older brother, Macaulay Culkin.

On Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the younger Culkin recalled a hilariously awkward exchange with then-cast member Kevin Nealon.

Culkin remembered his mother telling Nealon he was “my son’s favorite.” But an “unfiltered” Culkin chimed in: “Mom, I told you, he’s my second favorite. Dana Carvey is my favorite.”

“I remember actually seeing him take this little tiny dagger and go, ‘Well, still very nice to meet you,’” Culkin told host Jimmy Fallon.

