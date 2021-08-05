Olympic Skateboarder Wipes Out Cameraman During Men's Park Competition

Skateboarding comes with a lot of risks ― apparently for bystanders, too.

Australian skateboarder Kieran Woolley wiped out during the men’s park competition Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics and he took a cameraman with him.

Woolley, 17, was finishing his first run during qualifying when he rode atop a rail and zipped straight into a nearby cameraman, knocking him to the ground:

Australia's Kieran Woolley ending his run with the rare and difficult back side cameraman-bonk. pic.twitter.com/jxjQ35F4OC — Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) August 5, 2021

Woolley checked to see if the cameraman was OK. He was, and they smoothed things over with a fist bump.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo with the men’s and women’s street and park competitions.

Despite the collision, Woolley ended up scoring an 82.69 to take the lead during the third preliminary heat, sending him to the first Olympic final for the event. There his fellow Australian Keegan Palmer won gold, Pedro Barros of Brazil took silver and USA’s Cory Juneau grabbed bronze.