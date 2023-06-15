Kiernan Shipka Names 'Mad Men' Star Who's Still Her Style Inspiration

Nearly 16 years after the series premiere, Kiernan Shipka still looks up to her “Mad Men” mom.

Shipka, who grew up before viewers’ eyes playing Sally Draper on the seven-season AMC show, told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published Wednesday that she’s always been in awe the style of former co-star January Jones.

Kiernan Shipka at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, California. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Advertisement

“I remember during those formative years, I really looked up to her style on the red carpet which was so iconic, but also saw it as more of an extension of what I saw her show up in every single day,” she said of Jones, who played Shipka’s on-screen mother, Betty Draper.

The “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” actor recalled, “She would always turn up to set looking so chic and cool with a level of effortlessness that I really admired.”

Kiernan Shipka, Jon Hamm and January Jones at the launch of "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner's book, also titled "Mad Men," in 2017. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Shipka, now 23, and Jones are still friends, and she’s still a big fan of Jones’ fashion sense.

“We went for dinner last week and of course, she turned up wearing the coolest thing,” Shipka said. “I’m still thinking about how to recreate her outfit now.”

Advertisement

January Jones and Kiernan Shipka take a selfie at the AMC Holiday Party on Nov. 13, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. John Shearer/Invision for AMC/AP Images

Jones reflected on the pair’s friendship in an Instagram post wishing Shipka a happy 21st birthday in 2020.