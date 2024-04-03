Kiernan Shipka is mourning the recent loss of Chance Perdomo, her former co-star on Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
Shipka remembered Perdomo with a heartfelt post Tuesday on Instagram after news broke last week that he’d died in a motorcycle accident at age 27.
“Chancey Pants,” Shipka captioned a carousel of photos with Perdomo. “Oh man this hurts. He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine… As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious.”
She added: “He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.) His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people.”
Shipka’s photos appeared to show her and Perdomo together during production of “Sabrina,” wearing matching uniforms for the show’s fictional school.
Shipka played the series’ titular witch alongside Perdomo as her warlock cousin. The show essentially provided Perdomo with his breakout role after only a brief period of acting in short films, music videos and other programs.
The British American actor has been mourned in recent days by others who worked on “Sabrina,” including Lucy Davis, Em Haine and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as stars like Patrick Schwarzenegger of “Gen V.”
On Saturday, a statement released on behalf of Perdomo’s representatives and family remembered his impact on the people around him.
“His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” the statement said.
In her Instagram post, Shipka noted that it’s “hard to picture this world without him.”
“I loved him with my whole heart,” she said. “I always will.”