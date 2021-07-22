A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl got more than a thrill while riding on a thrill ride at an amusement park ― she got the shock of her life.

That’s because a seagull flew right in her face while she and her friend were aboard the SpringShot ride at Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Kiley Holman of Weatherly was celebrating the 14th birthday of friend Georgia Reed on July 6 when they got aboard the ride, which shoots passengers into the air at speeds over 75 mph, according to the park website.

The girls’ ride was captured on video, including the moment when a seagull flew right into Holman’s face.

INCOMING!! 😱 A seagull flew straight into a teen’s face while she was on a ride at the Jersey Shore! Amazingly, the girl and the bird weren’t hurt. pic.twitter.com/uoTeVSZNkN — njdotcom (@njdotcom) July 21, 2021

“When I got shot up, then I saw it. It was going the opposite way and then it came back and hit me right in the face,” Holman told local station WPVI. “It felt really light and it only left like the tiniest scratch.”

The video shows Kiley yelling, “A bird flew on my face! A bird flew on my face! Oh my God!” But Georgia had no idea what was going on right next to her.

“I was trying to tell her,” Kiley said. “She told me to stop talking because she thought she was going to throw up.”

Georgia’s mother watched the ride from below but had no clue just how bird-brained it was for her daughter and Kiley.

“We did not know what happened until they got off. We did see feathers falling from ride, but at first, I assumed they were tickets,” Alena Reed told WPVI.

Kiley managed to keep her wits about her during the aviary ordeal.

“I waited until we spun over and then I quickly took [the bird] off me. ... I didn’t know if it was going to hurt me,” she told NJ.com. “The only thing that happened to me was a little tiny cut, that was all.”

Kiley apparently has mixed feelings as to whether she will go on the ride again, telling WPVI she will and Fox29 Philadelphia she won’t.