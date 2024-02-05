Killer Mike Arrested After Grammys Win

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested at the 2024 Grammys pre-award show on Sunday after having won three awards, according to a video from The Hollywood Reporter.
In the video posted on X by Chris Gardner, a staff writer for the outlet, Killer Mike was being escorted out of the arena by multiple police officers. According to Gardner, the Atlanta rapper, whose birth name is Michael Render, was arrested for an unspecified misdemeanor unrelated to the event.
“You cannot tell me you get too old. You cannot tell me it’s too late,” Killer Mike said on the Grammy stage. He won in three categories: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” as well as Best Rap Album for “Michael.” The wins marked his first Grammy awards as a solo artist, following his first win alongside OutKast for “The Whole World,” according to Rolling Stone.
On Sunday, he tweeted, “Thank God,” without further context.
Killer Mike, a pillar in the hip-hop genre, is also known for his activism, which has included combating the use of rap lyrics in the courtroom, endorsing Bernie Sanders and condemning police killings of Black men.
A representative for Killer Mike and the Los Angeles Police Department, respectively, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.