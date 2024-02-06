Killer Mike Breaks Silence On Grammys Arrest: ‘I Am Better Than OK’

Killer Mike has released an official statement following his arrest at the Grammys.
The rapper, whose real name is Michael Render, was led away in handcuffs Sunday from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, for misdemeanor battery after reportedly “knocking down” a security guard at the ceremony who didn’t “get out of his way.”
Killer Mike had won three Grammy awards moments earlier for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. The performer was released that same evening and is set to appear in court later this month, but broke his silence Monday in a statement to ET.
“I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into ‘Michael,’” he told the outlet about his award-winning album. “We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment.”
His statement continued, “I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered — the day after my Grammy win — I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.”
The Atlanta rapper appeared Friday on “Real Time With Bill Maher” to voice his concerns over the upcoming presidential election. His refusal to endorse President Joe Biden spurred conspiracy theories on social media about his arrest being politically motivated.
Killer Mike, known for his activism against police brutality and other issues facing Black Americans, explained Monday that he encountered “an over-zealous security guard” and that “confusion” about which entrance to use spurred the altercation.
“I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK,” the rapper told ET. “I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK.”
He continued, “I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams.”
Killer Mike previously broke his silence on V-103’s “Big Tigger Morning Talk Show.”
He told the radio show host Monday that he “hit a speed bump” Sunday before spending the night partying. The rapper, who beat out peers like Drake, Nas and Nicki Minaj, had no interest in letting his arrest overshadow his accomplishments.
“Thirty years in the game, 48 years old, beat out everyone in the thang, man,” Killer Mike told Big Tigger. “He beat out the best of the best. So all you can say is — he one of the best. The best album in the 50th year of hip-hop came from Atlanta, Georgia.”