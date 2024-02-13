Killer Mike says his arrest at the 2024 Grammys has placed him in pretty good company.
The rapper and activist was led away by police after winning three awards for reportedly “knocking down” a security guard at the Feb. 4 ceremony, but continued his victory lap Monday on “The View” by telling viewers that all his heroes “have been in handcuffs.”
Although the rapper said that he can’t discuss his recent arrest too much since the legal matter is ongoing, he briefly spoke about the incident after “View” co-host Sunny Hostin brought it up.
“I think that backstage was overcrowded, the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little overzealous,” Killer Mike said. “It’s water under the bridge for me, but I like to say all my heroes have been in handcuffs.”
“Malcom [X], Martin [Luther King Jr.], [Nelson] Mandela, Medgar [Evers],” the rapper continued. “I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with. And I would implore people to just take that from it. Don’t dwell on the bad stuff.”
Killer Mike has been one of the most politically outspoken rappers of his generation. He has brought attention to social justice and civil rights issues, including redlining and police brutality, and previously endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to lead the country.
Killer Mike swept all three categories he was nominated in at the Grammys and won Best Rap Album for “Michael,” and Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers.” The father of four was handcuffed moments later.
In a story published by Rolling Stone the next day, a senior law enforcement source said that Killer Mike “pushed” a female security guard to the ground when she asked for his tickets backstage. He was charged with misdemeanor battery but released three hours later on his own recognizance.
“I was glad that I had used those three hours to be thankful to God and to be calm and to meditate,” the rapper told GQ in an interview published last week. “Because the very next morning, I got a call that my child, after being on the list for three years, finally got his kidney [transplant surgery approved].”
Killer Mike is reportedly scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court on Feb. 29.