'Killing Eve' Showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge To Be Killed By Villanelle In Season 3

Step on my neck, Villanelle.

“Killing Eve” showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge plans to write herself a role that will make her one of assassin Villanelle’s victims in the show’s upcoming season.

Waller-Bridge told Britain’s The Mirror in an interview published over the weekend that she wanted to be “murdered” by Jodie Comer’s Villanelle when the BBC America series returns in 2020 for its third season.

“I was like, I am going to write myself a part so that I can be murdered by Jodie,” said Waller-Bridge.

Waller-Bridge, an actress and writer who created the show, said she initially imagined herself in the role of Villanelle or as the character’s foil, MI5 agent Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh. She thought better of it when she realized the age difference she was looking for in the characters.

“I just had a really strong instinct that there should be this age gap because I just felt like it was something I hadn’t seen,” said Waller-Bridge. “I’m not a 25-year-old Jodie Comer – I mean, let’s be frank. And I don’t know if I could have scaled a wall quite like she could have done, and I’m not in my early 40s either.”

Waller-Bridge opened up previously to NPR about how the characters came to be so hilarious, while simultaneously homicidal and intense.

“I wanted both characters to be charming. I found it very hard not to write jokes. I also think that the comedy and drama actually live very closely with each other and complement each other. So I wanted these characters to be witty,” she said in the May interview.

“Villanelle just messes with people and it cracks her up and she’s very irreverent,” Waller-Bridge continued. “I thought that comedy lent itself to that very, very easily. I know that that’s the quickest way to make people love a character, is if the character makes them laugh, and then they can murder somebody and you’ll go, ‘Oh, it’s OK because she’s funny!’”

Funny, indeed. We can’t wait to see how Waller-Bridge goes out.