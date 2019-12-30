Zac Efron Assures Fans He 'Bounced Back' After Getting Sick In Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron is OK, guys!

The actor posted on social media Sunday to say he was “very thankful” for everyone who had reached out after he got sick while filming a television show in Papua New Guinea.

“I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.,” he wrote. “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family.”

Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.

I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/SEcopCmqAB — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) December 29, 2019

Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported over the weekend that Efron had to be rushed to a Brisbane, Australia, hospital after coming down with a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.” He’d contracted the illness while filming the darkly named show “Killing Zac Efron” in Papua New Guinea.

The show, which is slated to air in April on the short-form streaming service Quibi, follows the star as he goes “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history,” according to Deadline. The publication says Efron will be off the grid for 21 days “with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.”

Luckily, it seems Efron has finished filming the show.