In Memory Of Kim And Kanye's Couple Outfits Through The Years

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no strangers to the rumor mill (particularly when said rumor is conveniently timed to leak right before an album drop or a new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”).

And they’ve been granted no reprieve in the new year.

Tabloids have spent the first days of 2021 speculating over the state of the famous couple’s nuptials, which got us thinking about one consistent feature of Kimye: their affinity for coordinating outfits.

Even back in the early days of their romance (before West’s markedly heavy influence on Kardashian’s entire closet), there were many matchy moments between the two. Not to mention, Met Galas. So many Met Galas.

Whether they’re in complementary colors, styles or sparkle, take a walk through Kim and Kanye’s Rolodex of red carpet looks below.