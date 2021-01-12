Style & Beauty

In Memory Of Kim And Kanye's Couple Outfits Through The Years

Take a walk down a color-coordinated memory lane as the Kardashian-West marriage may be heading to an end.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no strangers to the rumor mill (particularly when said rumor is conveniently timed to leak right before an album drop or a new season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”).

And they’ve been granted no reprieve in the new year.

Tabloids have spent the first days of 2021 speculating over the state of the famous couple’s nuptials, which got us thinking about one consistent feature of Kimye: their affinity for coordinating outfits.

Even back in the early days of their romance (before West’s markedly heavy influence on Kardashian’s entire closet), there were many matchy moments between the two. Not to mention, Met Galas. So many Met Galas.

Whether they’re in complementary colors, styles or sparkle, take a walk through Kim and Kanye’s Rolodex of red carpet looks below.

2012
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrating the Canadian debut of her jewelry line in Toronto on May 10, 2012.
2012
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the "Cruel Summer" premiere during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23, 2012.
2012
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles on July 1, 2012.
2012
Jason Binn via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Paris in July 2012.
2012
Alo Ceballos via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in New York City on Sept. 12, 2012.
2013
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Givenchy fall/winter 2013/2014 show in Paris on March 3, 2013.
2013
Rabbani and Solimene Photography via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2013.
2013
Alo Ceballos via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in New York City on Nov. 25, 2013.
2014
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2014.
2014
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in Paris on May 20, 2014.
2014
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25, 2014.
2014
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Lanvin show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 25, 2014.
2015
Kris Connor/BET via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the BET Honors in Washington on Jan. 24, 2015.
2015
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Lanvin show during Paris Fashon Week on March 5, 2015.
2015
Andrew Toth via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Time 100 Gala in New York City on April 21, 2015.
2015
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York City on May 4, 2015.
2015
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 30, 2015.
2015
Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Givenchy show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2015.
2015
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Yeezy Season 2 show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 16, 2015.
2016
John Shearer via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, 2016.
2016
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Vogue 100 Festival gala in London on May 23, 2016.
2016
Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Aug. 28, 2016.
2017
GC Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at Carbone in New York City on Feb. 14, 2017.
2018
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2018.
2019
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala in New York City on May 6, 2019.
2019
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards in New York City on Nov. 6, 2019.
2020
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 9, 2020.
2020
Marc Piasecki via Getty Images
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian leave West's Sunday Service during Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2020.
