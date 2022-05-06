Kim Cattrall Has A 'Sex And The City' Reunion, But It Isn't What You Think

Kim Cattrall reunited with a number of her “Sex and the City” colleagues this week ― though they may not be the ones some fans were hoping for.

The actor was honored at Variety’s 2022 Power of Women event in New York Thursday, and posed happily for photos with Darren Star, who created the original “Sex and the City” series for HBO, and the show’s costume designer Patricia Field. Joining the trio was author Candace Bushnell, who wrote the 1996 book and newspaper column on which “SATC” was based.

Advertisement

Cattrall played Samantha Jones on all six seasons of “Sex and the City” as well as two feature films. She famously opted out of a third movie in 2016 amid reports of a feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw.

From left: Patricia Field, Kim Cattrall and Candace Bushnell. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

She has no involvement with HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That ... ,” though the character of Samantha is referenced across several episodes.

It should be noted that Bushnell, Field and Star also did not participate in the follow-up series.

Though Cattrall didn’t mention “Sex and the City” by name, she seemed to allude to her controversial exit from the franchise in her speech at Thursday’s event.

Advertisement

“I want to share with you something that has been a tremendous help to me over the years in navigating my personal life and managing a career in all manners of situations,” she told the crowd. “It’s simple, but at the same time, it’s very complicated. It’s a word, and the word is: ‘No.’”

From left: Darren Star, Kim Cattrall, Patricia Field and Candace Bushnell. Cindy Ord via Getty Images

She then paraphrased a line from a 2019 Guardian interview that was broadly interpreted as having referred to her decision not to reprise the character of Samantha: “No, I don’t want to be in a situation for a moment that is not enjoyable.”

These days, Cattrall has been keeping busy with other projects, including roles on Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father” and Peacock’s forthcoming “Queer as Folk” reboot. Her remarks at Thursday’s event followed a Variety cover story in which she shared her thoughts on “And Just Like That ... ” for the first time.

Admitting she hadn’t watched the new series, she nonetheless said she’d “come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”

Advertisement