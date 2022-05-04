Kim Cattrall Finally Reveals What She Really Thinks About 'And Just Like That'

Kim Cattrall said she "didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me" by signing on for another "Sex and the City" project. via Associated Press

Save the Post-it, because Kim Cattrall is going long about her thoughts on “Sex and the City” and its HBO Max revival series, “And Just Like That.”

The actor, who was once among the franchise’s core four stars, bid farewell to her character Samantha Jones long ago, controversially opting out of a third “SATC” film amid her ongoing drama with series star Sarah Jessica Parker.

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” Cattrall told Variety in a cover story released on Wednesday. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

For years, reports have circulated regarding why Cattrall was uninterested in reprising her role for another film. Now, she’s confirming that a “heartbreaking” storyline about Samantha receiving “dick pics” from the teenage son of Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) indeed put the final nail in the coffin.

Remarking that it was an “understatement” to say her character wasn’t progressing, Cattrall went on to offer what she believed to be a more compelling arc.

“Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough,” Cattrall said. “I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s…”

“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen. But also, I was ready,” she added. “As difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”

After finishing the most universally maligned entry in the franchise “Sex and the City 2,” Cattrall said, “Everything in me went, ‘I’m done.’”

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she told the outlet. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

As for the revival series, which is set to return for a second season, Cattrall revealed that she hasn’t seen a single episode, but has caught wind of some of its more confounding plot points.

Her character lives on in the series ― Parker’s Carrie communicates with Samantha via text throughout the season ― which Cattrall said was “odd” and “feels different than the Samantha that I played.”

Despite the ongoing storylines, Cattrall said she will never return to play Samantha in any future iteration of the show, adding that she’s “come to the conclusion that really the greatest compliment I could have as an actor is to be missed.”