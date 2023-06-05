'Glamorous' Trailer Has Kim Cattrall In Charge Of Queer-Inclusive Beauty Empire

Fans eager for Kim Cattrall to step into Samantha Jones’ stilettos once again later this summer can, for now, make do with a trailer for “Glamorous,” the “Sex and the City” icon’s forthcoming Netflix series.

“Glamorous,” due out June 22, follows Marco Mejia (played by singer and YouTube star Miss Benny), a young queer and gender-nonconforming person who lands a job working for world-renowned makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall).

According to press notes, Marco’s new role gives the character a “chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.” Of course, the trailer’s playful allusions to “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Ugly Betty” and, yes, “Sex and the City” are no doubt deliberate.

In addition to Cattrall and Mejia, the cast of “Glamorous” also includes Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhurst, Jade Payton, Zane Phillips and Michael Hsu Rosen.

Watch the trailer for “Glamorous” below.

The “Glamorous” trailer arrives less than a week after the bombshell news that Cattrall would reprise her role as Samantha Jones on Season 2 of “And Just Like That,” Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series, which incidentally also premieres June 22.

Cattrall played Samantha on all six seasons of “Sex and the City” as well as the franchise’s two feature films. By 2017, however, she began publicly expressing her disinterest in portraying the character again after a third movie was scrapped amid reports of an off-screen feud with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to Variety, Cattrall’s appearance on “And Just Like That” will be limited to a single scene in the season finale in which Samantha has a telephone conversation with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. Variety also noted that neither Parker nor series showrunner Michael Patrick King were present on the set when Cattrall filmed her scene, which is said to take place in a town car in a New York parking garage.

Cattrall confirmed her cameo last week on social media with the cheeky note: “Happy Pride.”