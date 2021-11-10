Kim Cattrall Is Joining The 'Queer As Folk' Reboot And Fans Are Thrilled

Kim Cattrall is making the leap from one iconic series to another.

Peacock announced Tuesday that the Golden Globe-winning actor had joined the cast of its forthcoming “Queer as Folk” reboot in a recurring role. She will portray “a martini-soaked, high society southern debutant with trailer park roots” on the LGBTQ-inclusive series, which is currently being filmed in New Orleans, according to a press release.

Cattrall — who is best known for playing Samantha Jones on HBO’s “Sex and the City” and in its two subsequent movies — is joining a cast that includes Candace Grace, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O’Connell and Johnny Sibilly.

Fans on social media appeared pleased.

“And just like that, she’s gonna be just fine,” one person wrote, referring to the upcoming “Sex and the City” revival called “And Just Like That...,” which Cattrall is not involved with.

Kim Cattrall telling SJP she’s getting the gays in the divorce. pic.twitter.com/IRzmQvQjbe — PW (@PeteOfTheNorth) November 9, 2021

It was also announced last week that Cattrall has joined the cast of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” which is a revival of “How I Met Your Mother.” She’ll appear as the future version of Hilary Duff’s character Sophie, much like Bob Saget did for Josh Radnor’s Ted in the original series.

News of Cattrall’s projects comes as HBO Max is ramping up buzz for “And Just Like That...” The series, due out next month, is bringing back Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Sarah Jessica Parker. Cattrall, the only member of the original “SATC” foursome missing from the revival, publicly expressed her disinterest in reprising the role of Samantha after years of allegedly feuding with Parker.

Although fans have continued to speculate about Cattrall appearing on “And Just Like That...” in the future, the actor herself has seemed firm in her decision.