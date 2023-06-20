Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Thoughts On Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That...’ Return

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently provided her thoughts on Kim Cattrall’s highly anticipated cameo in the upcoming season of “And Just Like That...” ― Max’s “Sex and the City” revival series.
Parker told Entertainment Weekly in an article published Tuesday that her former co-star’s return to the “Sex and the City” universe was a “nice nod” to the original series, which premiered on HBO 25 years ago.
Cattrall’s beloved character Samantha Jones made “appearances” on Season 1 of “And Just Like That” via text messages. The second season is set to premiere Thursday on Max.
“Samantha is present in Season 1 and more so in Season 2 via text,” said Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the “Sex and the City” franchise before reprising the role in the revival. “It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of ‘Sex and the City’] to add the face to the text.”
She continued, “And it’s a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings, and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call. And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.”
Reports emerged last month that Cattrall would be reprising her role as Samantha in Season 2 of “And Just Like That...” and that her character will appear in a scene having a phone conversation with Carrie.
Cattrall filmed the scene without seeing or speaking with the show’s stars or the showrunner, Michael Patrick King, according to Variety.
The actor, who played Samantha in all six seasons of “Sex and the City” and its two feature films, had famously turned down an opportunity to join a third “Sex and the City” film several years ago. She has been rumored to be feuding with Parker for years.
“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall said about leaving the “Sex and the City” franchise in an article published in Variety last year. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”