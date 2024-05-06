Kim Godwin Steps Down As Head Of ABC News

Kim Godwin, the first Black woman to lead a network news division, said Sunday she is stepping down as the head of ABC News and would retire from journalism.
“I have decided to retire from broadcast journalism,” Godwin said in an email sent to staff, first obtained by The Wall Street Journal. “Anyone who’s passionate about what we do knows there’s no other business like it, so this was not an easy or quick decision.”
“But after considerable reflection, I’m certain it’s the right one for me as I look to the future and prioritize what’s most important for me and my family,” she added.
Godwin was appointed to the post in 2021 after ABC poached her from rival CBS News. But her tenure was rocky and some within the network raised concerns about her leadership style and more hands-off approach compared to her predecessors. She later ousted many senior leaders at ABC News in an effort to address reports of a toxic work environment.
Jonathan Karl, the chief White House correspondent for ABC News, rejected any claims Gordon was disengaged in her role in an interview with the Journal in February, saying she was a “crazy workaholic” and that he had never had a stronger relationship with a news boss.
And while others at the network credited her with working to create a culture of inclusion, Disney, ABC’s parent company, installed a new boss over Gordon earlier this year that effectively stripped her of some authority.
That executive, Debra OConnell, said Sunday she would lead ABC News “for the time being” in her own email praising Godwin’s work. No formal successor has been named.
“Kim has navigated this team through consequential times in our world, and she did so with respect for the brand and profession — and for that and more, we thank her,” OConnell wrote.
The National Association of Black Journalists on Sunday cheered Gordon’s work while adding it was distressed by reports that appeared to undermine her landmark role.
Godwin cheered her work at ABC in her departure email, and said she was leaving with her “head head high.”
“Together, we committed to a cultural shift, where people could be their authentic selves, feeling seen and heard, while doing their best work,” she told staffers. “For all these reasons and more, I depart ABC News and this profession with the sincerest sense of pride, accomplishment and gratitude. My heart is filled.”