Olympic Skier Walks Back Up Slope After Dropping Personal Item

A Big Air freeskier at the Beijing Winter Olympics had just completed an aerial stunt Monday when he pointed up the slope and immediately began skiing and sidestepping back up the hill.

“I think he might have dropped something?” one announcer said in a clip posted by NBC. “Dropped his wallet in the money section there near the bottom,” his colleague replied.

The skier, believed to be Kim Gubser of Switzerland, then scooped the object out of the snow and waved it in his hand.

“When you land a trick so hard, you drop your wallet. Literally,” NBC wrote.

We haven’t confirmed the item was his billfold. (It looks a lot flimsier than that.) We’ve reached out to the athlete to find out.

When you a land a trick so hard, you drop your wallet. Literally. 😂



Gubser didn’t qualify for the final after finishing 23rd but at least he retrieved whatever he lost.