In a recent reply to a letter from President Donald Trump, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un praised the U.S. leader’s missive as “excellent content.”

But just how “excellent” was it?

The hermit kingdom honcho revealed all in a very fake report on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday.

Reps for the two nations are reportedly working behind the scenes to arrange a third summit. But Kim’s “carrier pigeon” delivery of a response letter in the comedy clip might not be the friendliest prelude.

