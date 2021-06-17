North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly threatened citizens with 15 years of hard labor if they are caught enjoying K-pop and other South Korean entertainment.

He called the music, popularized in part by the group BTS, a “vicious cancer.”

But in a spoof on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday, the tyrant has thankfully come up with his own alternative boy band: “Un*SYNC.” (Watch the clip below.)

“Girl you shine like a jewel, don’t resist my authoritarian rule,” the Hermit Kingdom’s leader croons with “members” who look remarkably like him.

Of course he chose the perfect streaming platform for autocrats: “Despotify.”