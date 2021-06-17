ENTERTAINMENT

Kim Jong Un Forms His Own Band After Threatening K-Pop Fans In 'Late Show' Spoof

The North Korean dictator's music will of course stream on Despotify.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has reportedly threatened citizens with 15 years of hard labor if they are caught enjoying K-pop and other South Korean entertainment.

He called the music, popularized in part by the group BTS, a “vicious cancer.”

But in a spoof on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday, the tyrant has thankfully come up with his own alternative boy band: “Un*SYNC.” (Watch the clip below.)

“Girl you shine like a jewel, don’t resist my authoritarian rule,” the Hermit Kingdom’s leader croons with “members” who look remarkably like him.

Of course he chose the perfect streaming platform for autocrats: “Despotify.”

