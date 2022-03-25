Kim Jong Un's Wild Missile Launch Video Becomes A Meme, And It's A Blast

Kim Jong Un’s new missile propaganda video launched a hilarious meme.
North Korea’s test-firing of a suspected long-range missile on Thursday was immortalized in a wild clip that aired on state-run TV, which the independent news website North Korea News shared on Twitter on Friday.
Advertisement
Watch it here:
And here:
The broadcast inevitably went viral on Twitter, where one wag set it to South Korean rapper Psy’s 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”
Someone else gave it the “Top Gun” treatment:
Advertisement
And here’s Kim ordering the test to Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” a nod to former President Donald Trump’s nickname for the despot:
Others couldn’t get over that watch and sunglasses moment: