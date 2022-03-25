World News

Kim Jong Un's Wild Missile Launch Video Becomes A Meme, And It's A Blast

The North Korean propaganda got the “Gangnam Style," "Top Gun" and "Rocket Man" treatment and much more on Twitter.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Kim Jong Un’s new missile propaganda video launched a hilarious meme.

North Korea’s test-firing of a suspected long-range missile on Thursday was immortalized in a wild clip that aired on state-run TV, which the independent news website North Korea News shared on Twitter on Friday.

Watch it here:

And here:

The broadcast inevitably went viral on Twitter, where one wag set it to South Korean rapper Psy’s 2012 hit “Gangnam Style.”

Someone else gave it the “Top Gun” treatment:

And here’s Kim ordering the test to Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” a nod to former President Donald Trump’s nickname for the despot:

Others couldn’t get over that watch and sunglasses moment:

