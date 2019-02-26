Watch As Kim Jong Un's Translator Literally Races To The Dictator's Side

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un seems to like when people run for him.

Kim has already made headlines for having bodyguards who literally run alongside his car. Now, new footage from Vietnam shows his translator also sprinting to be by his side.

Kim arrived in the country on Tuesday via train ahead of his second summit with President Donald Trump in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Video of his arrival showed Kim stepping off the train and striding down a red carpet to greet the dignitaries waiting for him. Just as the first handshakes began, someone could be seen pushing through the group of people still waiting on the train and then running to join Kim.

Naturally, Twitter users had some thoughts:

