White House Press Corps Ejected From Hanoi Hotel Upon Kim Jong Un's Arrival

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un was treated to a red carpet welcome when he arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President Donald Trump, but U.S. journalists were given the cold shoulder.

A spokesperson for the Vietnamese government tweeted that the workspace White House press corps members had been using would be relocated to another hotel in Hanoi.

📢📢📢FYI:

the American Media Center will be relocated from Melia hotel to International Media Center at 91 Tran Hung Dao Hanoi#DPRKUSA #HanoiSummit — MoFAVietNam Spokesperson (@PressDept_MoFA) February 26, 2019

Reporters on the ground began tweeting about the scene when Kim arrived, noting they’d been prohibited from taking any photos or videos. Window shades had even been pulled down, wrote Bloomberg’s Margaret Talev.

Quite a scene at the #Hanoi Melia. They’ve rolled the red carpet from the front door to elevator awaiting KJU and cleared all guests out of the lobby. All window shades pulled down and those of us ushered into the restaurant ordered to take no photos. — Margaret Talev (@margarettalev) February 26, 2019

The scene inside the Melia Hotel in Hanoi shortly before Kim Jong Un’s arrival (and shortly before the White House Press Corps was “relocated”) pic.twitter.com/7pUQ4NyOz3 — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) February 26, 2019

I just filed a story on this that will post soon and went outside to find WH press corps moving their equipment after being booted from filing center at Melia hotel because Kim Jong Un checker in. pic.twitter.com/ng3mKlB9Jq — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) February 26, 2019

Kim later ventured out for some sightseeing, including a visit to his country’s embassy where he was greeted with cheers, The Associated Press reported.