Khloe And Kris Turn Up As Kim Kardashian Trades Lives With Aidy Bryant On 'SNL'

The bit started with Kim having a heart-to-heart with Aidy about her too-busy life. The two decide to switch lives for a day, using Kim’s “magic clock.”

Advertisement

While Bryant has a blast as Kardashian, the feeling is definitely not mutual. Kim finally tracks down Aidy to switch back and finds her gabbing with Khloe and Kris, who don’t notice the difference.

Kim desperately grabs the magic clock to return to herself — but her mom and Aidy end up accidentally switching places

Kim’s relieved to be back in her life, but sneers: “I can’t believe I slept with Aidy’s husband.”

Aidy’s not going anywhere.